Brio360 Celebrates the Release of the 60th Episode of Value Drivers Podcast, Aiming to Inspire and Inform

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brio360, the consulting firm that accelerates value creation for clients, proudly announces a significant milestone: the release of the 60th episode of Value Drivers, its acclaimed weekly podcast . Since its launch in the spring of 2023, Value Drivers has become a vital resource for insights on financial management , leadership, and emerging technological trends.In its first two seasons, Value Drivers has featured in-depth interviews with startup founders, CFOs, CEOs of publicly traded companies, and financiers across various industries, including eCommerce, SaaS, biotech, nanotechnology and other sectors. Throughout these conversations, a wide range of topics has been explored, with artificial intelligence as a key focus in understanding its influence on companies' strategies and business processes.“We are excited to reach this important milestone,” said Peter Ho, managing partner of Brio360. “The stories and insights shared by our remarkable guests are what make this podcast special. We are committed to continuing to provide a platform where practitioners of value creation can connect, learn, and inspire each other.”Brio360 extends its gratitude to the distinguished guests in Season 2 who have contributed to the success of Value Drivers:Palash SoniScot WingoKunal AgarwalMike StarrJon CheneyJohn EnnisJeff LambertJeff PerlmanEziah SyedDirk DoeblerNishant TomarErin PapworthJoe EssenfeldAlex WitcpalekThomas CastnerSabrina Matucci-JohnsonAydan SyalJeff ThornburgJordan WrightMayank MittalLesya ArnoldAdrienne PrenticeFran BrzyskiErnest PopescuJessica GomezKjirstin BreurePatricia SagastumeAbout Brio360Brio360 is an independent business advisory firm dedicated to serving CFO offices in the middle market and emerging growth firms. By collaborating closely with clients across industries, Brio360 aims to create long-term shareholder value through the development of robust financial analytics and by asking the tough strategic questions.About Value DriversValue Drivers features corporate executives, entrepreneurs, and authors discussing corporate finance strategies, growth tactics, leadership journeys, and other management topics essential for driving value creation. Launched in 2023, Brio360 releases new episodes of Value Drivers weekly, positioning the podcast in the top 10% of all podcasts worldwide. Listen to Value Drivers on all major podcast platforms and visit Brio360’s website for additional resources on value creation.

