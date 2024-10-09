Government honours victims on anniversary of attack against Israel
SWEDEN, October 9 - Mr Kristersson delivered a speech during the ceremony and spoke about honouring the memory of those murdered on 7 October, the importance of an immediate and unconditional release of the hostages and the need for the whole of Swedish society to continue to fight antisemitism.
Aron Verständig, Chair of the Official Council of Swedish Jewish Communities, and Ziv Nevo Kulman, Israel’s Ambassador to Sweden also spoke.
Other Government representatives in attendance were Minister for Energy, Business and Industry Ebba Busch, Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard, Minister for Migration Johan Forssell, Minister for Gender Equality and Working Life Paulina Brandberg and Minister for Civil Defence Carl Oskar Bohlin.
The ceremony was organised by the Jewish Community in Stockholm and the Embassy of Israel in Stockholm.
