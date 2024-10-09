Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,593 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,591 in the last 365 days.

Government honours victims on anniversary of attack against Israel

SWEDEN, October 9 - Mr Kristersson delivered a speech during the ceremony and spoke about honouring the memory of those murdered on 7 October, the importance of an immediate and unconditional release of the hostages and the need for the whole of Swedish society to continue to fight antisemitism.

Aron Verständig, Chair of the Official Council of Swedish Jewish Communities, and Ziv Nevo Kulman, Israel’s Ambassador to Sweden also spoke.

Other Government representatives in attendance were Minister for Energy, Business and Industry Ebba Busch, Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard, Minister for Migration Johan Forssell, Minister for Gender Equality and Working Life Paulina Brandberg and Minister for Civil Defence Carl Oskar Bohlin. 

The ceremony was organised by the Jewish Community in Stockholm and the Embassy of Israel in Stockholm.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Government honours victims on anniversary of attack against Israel

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more