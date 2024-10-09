Disrupted by B. Lynn Goodwin - A Tale of Resilience Amidst Chaos

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the wake of a catastrophic 7.1 magnitude earthquake that shuts down the local high school, B. Lynn Goodwin’s newest novel, Disrupted , takes readers into the turbulent world of Sandee Mason, a teenager grappling with profound personal and communal upheaval.This novel is an essential read for teenagers and young adults who find themselves facing sudden and profound changes in their lives. Goodwin captures the essence of youthful perseverance, making it a significant addition to discussions in book clubs, service groups, writing circles, and English classes. The author’s acute understanding of emotional recovery is unfolded in Sandee’s journey, offering valuable insights into handling grief and disruption.With its universal themes of resilience, recovery, and personal growth, "Disrupted" is a guide through the periods of young adulthood. Whether you are a teenager, a parent, an educator, or simply a reader seeking a story that combines deep emotional impact with the thrill of dramatic external events, "Disrupted" promises to deliver both reflection and engagement."Disrupted" can be purchased at major booksellers like Barnes & Noble, Bookshop Inc., Amazon, and other online retailers. Readers also have the option to order an autographed copy through the Contact Box at the author’s website, writeradvice.com.About the AuthorB. Lynn Goodwin is an accomplished author with two award-winning books to her name—a young adult novel titled Talent and a memoir, Never Too Late: From Wannabe to Wife at 62. Her latest book, Disrupted, released earlier, has already garnered three awards. Goodwin hopes readers will enjoy and share this new work.Since 1997, she has contributed author interviews, book reviews, and articles to WriterAdvice, alongside other writing platforms. Goodwin also teaches, hosts a monthly Writing Extravaganza on Zoom, and reviews books for the Story Circle Network. She serves on the boards of the Story Circle Network and the Women’s National Book Association—NorCal and judges writing contests. Passionate about aiding other writers, she edits across various genres, with the exception of poetry.

