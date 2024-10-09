Age Strong Blog: East Boston Social Center’s Annual Picnic in the Park

Age Strong staff recently joined East Boston Social Center for their annual Picnic in the Park, at Piers Park on the waterfront. Many organizations offered information and resources, including Boston Senior Home Care, the Boston Public Library, Friendship Works, the Community Healing Center, and Neighborhood Pace.

Picnic attendees enjoyed entertainment, dancing, and socializing, including DJ Tommy Bahama’s energetic tunes and a corn hole toss. Boston Police Department offered free ice cream to attendees and Age Strong Commissioner Emily Shea greeted everyone. The event continued with many rounds of bingo and a raffle, allowing participants fun stories and prizes to take home.

It was great to be in such a great community, see so many friends, and enjoy the last bit of summer before autumn.

Founded in 1918 to welcome and support immigrant families, East Boston Social Centers continues to proudly embrace everyone they can in all that they do. Their core services range across educational, social, and recreational programs to support the diverse community of East Boston. By providing services and programming for children, families, and individuals of all ages, they bring their neighbors together to create a stronger, more connected, joyful community.

To learn more about East Boston Social Centers, visit www.ebsocialcenters.org/ or call 617- 569-322.