VA Announces Hurricane Milton Closures for Wednesday – Thursday, Oct. 9-10, 2024

October 9, 2024

Note: Appointments that are converted to virtual will be rescheduled

Bay Pines VA Healthcare System

C. W. “Bill” Young VAMC Campus Thursday, Oct 10 – Tuesday, Oct 15. The campus will be CLOSED. (Including Emergency Department)

All other sites of care CLOSED Thursday, Oct. 10 – Tuesday, Oct 15.



Tampa VA Healthcare System

James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital

Thursday, Oct 10 – CLOSED for in-person appointments . Emergency Department will be open for critical needs.



All other sites of care CLOSED Thursday, Oct 10

West Palm Beach VA Healthcare System

West Palm Beach VA Medical Center Thursday, Oct 10 – CLOSED for in person appointments Emergency Department will be open for critical needs



All other sites of care CLOSED Thursday, Oct 10

FULLY OPERATIONAL on Friday, Oct 11

North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System

Malcom Randall and Lake City VA Medical Centers Wednesday, Oct 9 – CLOSING AT 12 p.m. thru Thursday, Oct 10 for in person appointments Emergency Departments will be open



Lake City VA Commerce Clinic Wednesday, Oct 9 – CLOSING AT 12 p.m. thru Thursday, Oct 10 for in person appointments



Gainesville Primary Care & Mental Health VA Clinics, Gainesville Optometry, Pain, Dermatology, & Compensation and Pension VA Clinics Wednesday, Oct 9 – CLOSING AT 12 p.m. thru Thursday, Oct 10 for in person appointments



Palatka VA Clinic Wednesday, Oct 9 – CLOSING AT 12 p.m. thru Thursday, Oct 10 for in person appointments



Ocala VA Clinic Wednesday, Oct 9 – Thursday, Oct 10 CLOSED for in person appointments



The Villages VA Clinic Wednesday, Oct 9 – Thursday, Oct 10 CLOSED for in person appointments



Jacksonville North, Jacksonville Jefferson, and Jacksonville University Blvd VA Clinics Thursday, Oct 10 – CLOSED for in person appointments



St. Augustine VA Clinic Thursday, Oct 10 – CLOSED for in person appointments



Middleburg VA Clinic Thursday, Oct 10 – CLOSED for in person appointments



Perry VA Clinic Thursday, Oct 10 – CLOSED for in person appointments



All other sites are FULLY OPERATIONAL (Tallahassee and Marianna VA Clinics)



Orlando VA Healthcare System

Orlando VA Medical Center Thursday, October 10 CLOSED for in person appointments Emergency Department will be open for critical needs



All other sites of care CLOSED Thursday, Oct 10

Miami VA Healthcare System

Key West VA Clinic Wednesday, Oct 9 – CLOSED thru Thursday, Oct 10 at 1:00 p.m. for in person appointments

All other sites are FULLY OPERATUION

Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA)

Florida VBA offices are closed for in-person assistance until Friday, Oct. 11.

They are available for virtual assistance. Veterans can schedule virtual appointments for disability compensation claims and appeals at https://va.my.site.com/VAVERA/s/.

VA Prescriptions: The VA Emergency Prescription Refill Program has been activated for the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System , Tampa VA Healthcare System , Orlando VA Healthcare System and North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System .

Veteran patients can go to any local retail pharmacy to obtain needed refills. Veteran patients must take an empty active VA prescription bottle (not older than 6 months and with refills available) or a new VA prescription on a VA form by an authorized VA provider to a retail pharmacy. This does not include controlled substances.

The Heritage Health Customer Care Line is available for both VA patients and Pharmacies for any billing questions or coverage at: 1-866-265-0124, option 1. The line operates Monday – Friday, 7:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. EST, and Saturday – Sunday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. EST.

As a reminder, the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center is operational 24/7/365 for virtual care and tele-emergency care and support to Veterans enrolled for VA Health Care in Florida, South Georgia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, 1-877-741-3400. Visit https://department.va.gov/integrated-service-networks/visn-08/ (under highlights), for more information.

Visit Hurricane Milton | Florida Disaster for information on sandbags, evacuation zones, evacuation orders, county emergency management sites, and more. This site will be updated as additional information becomes available.

If you’ve been affected by Hurricane Helene or Milton, VA is here to help! Visit Disaster Help | Veterans Affairs (va.gov) to learn more.