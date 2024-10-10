Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of the Cabinet Meeting, 10 Oct

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, will brief members of the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, 9 October 2024.

The media briefing will take place as follows:

Date: Thursday, 10 October 2024

Time: 10h00

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, 1035 Frances Baard Street, Hatfield in Pretoria

Live Streaming details:

Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA

Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

Enquiries:

Nomonde Mnukwa

Acting Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 653 7485