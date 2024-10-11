Why UK Hotels Can’t Afford to Ignore Cashless Tipping: TipBrightly Leads the Charge with QR Code Solution

Tipping with a QR code is simple and easy.

TipBrightly, a leader in digital tipping will attend the Hotel & Resort Innovation Expo on October 15-16, 2024 in London in light of the UK Employee Tipping Act

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TipBrightly, a leader in cashless, digital tipping solutions, will attend the Hotel & Resort Innovation Expo on October 15-16, 2024, at ExCeL London. This event gathers high profile industry leaders such as IHG, Crowne Plaza, Mandarin Oriental and Provenance Hotels - dedicated to bringing innovations that enhance guest experiences and operational efficiency.With the UK increasingly moving towards a cashless society — over 50% of all payments now digital — TipBrightly’s platform is more relevant than ever. It allows guests to tip hotel staff instantly via mobile devices, eliminating the need for cash and offering employees real-time views of their tip earnings. This aligns with the Employment (Allocation of Tips) Act 2023 , which took effect on October 1, 2024 mandates fair and transparent distribution of tips to employees, ensuring workers receive 100% of gratuities intended for them. TipBrightly’s cashless tipping solution ensures compliance and the fair allocation of tips, streamlining the process for hotels and providing visibility for staff.Research shows that increased pay directly correlates with improved employee retention. According to a Cornell University study , hotels that raise wages or implement systems for increasing employee earnings, like tipping, experience up to 35% lower turnover rates. TipBrightly’s platform supports this by enhancing trust, providing real-time tracking of tips, a feature proven to enhance worker satisfaction and loyalty. With higher earnings through cashless tipping, hotel staff are less likely to seek alternative employment, reducing costly turnover for hotels.Unlike some UK and US based competitors, TipBrightly does not require the never ending maintenance of hardware or expensive integration. A turnkey solution, TipBrightly works seamlessly alongside hotel management systems ensuring a frictionless experience for staff and guests. Its global partnerships with brands like IHG Hotels & Resorts and the Boutique Lifestyle Leaders Association (BLLA), Noble House, and Curator Hotel and Resorts Collection further demonstrate its scalability and trustworthiness.UK hotels face challenges similar to those in the U.S., including labor shortages and wage pressures. TipBrightly offers a superior and seamless solution by enhancing staff earnings through digital tips that can be 25% higher than cash tips, providing not only convenience for guests but also increased income for workers.Elle Rustique PhD, TipBrightly’s Founder and CEO, will speak on the rise of cashless tipping, its impact on the hotel ecosystem, and its benefits for UK hotels, which are adapting to evolving consumer expectations, legal requirements, and industry challenges.Visit TipBrightly’s booth for live demonstrations. More at TipBrightly.com.

