WYDOT extends road closure locations of US 14 and US 14A

Sheridan, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation has extended the road closure limits on US 14 north of the Antelope Butte Ski Area and US 14A east of Lovell.

To accommodate access to Hunt Area 40 outside of the Elk Fire closure areas west of Burgess Junction, the Wyoming Highway Patrol has moved those closures to milepost 85.6 – Hunt Mountain Road/FS10 on US 14A, and to milepost 38.3 – Granite Pass/Hunt Mountain Road/FS 10 on US 14.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol will have troopers posted at these two locations.

Motorists will encounter barricades with no access on US 14A at Forest Service Road 14 (Sheep Mountain/Devils Canyon) and FS 15 (Dayton Gulch) located within the Forest Service Elk Fire closure.

WYDOT, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, and the Bighorn National Forest ask motorists and hunters to be extremely mindful of firefighting equipment in the area and to be familiar with the boundaries of the Elk Fire.

The following web address provides accurate and current information on the Elk Fire. https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/ incident-information/wybhf- elk-fire-2024