Success is blue-green | VMFA-211 facilitates USS Tripoli Aviation Certification

PACIFIC OCEAN -- Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 211 deployed with the 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) aboard the Essex Amphibious Ready Group in 2018, marking the first combat deployment of the F-35B Lightning II. This deployment demonstrated the effectiveness of amphibious forces when the Marine Corps’ fifth generation fighter capabilities were integrated aboard the Navy’s amphibious assault ships.

Since returning from the first F-35B deployment in 2019, VMFA-211 has continued to play a crucial role in refining tactics and expanding the Navy-Marine Corps team’s ability to project power. In 2024, VMFA-211 completed a series of exercises with the America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) which enhanced both units’ readiness and interoperability.

From April 9-11, 2024, U.S. Marines and Sailors of VMFA-211 partnered with the Tripoli to conduct three days of training in Yuma, Arizona, as part of the aviation certification (AVCERT) syllabus. The AVCERT ensures that flight deck crews can safely launch and recover aircraft and are prepared to handle emergencies on the flight deck.

Flight deck crew received classes about the F-35B, and ground instruction from senior Landing Signal Officers, pilots who specialize in guiding aircraft to safe and expeditious landings aboard ship. Tripoli flight deck crews launched F-35Bs from the simulated deck of an amphibious assault ship at the Barry M. Goldwater Air Force Range while VMFA-211 pilots rehearsed procedures for carrier landings.

Three months later, VMFA-211, alongside tilt-rotor and rotary wing squadrons from 3rd MAW, landed F-35B aircraft aboard the Tripoli during day and night operations, July 14-18, culminating in the ship’s successful AVCERT.

“This training gives us an opportunity to get to know each other and how we operate together on the flight deck,” said U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Lawrence Pivec, a member of the Tripoli air department’s V-1 division, responsible for moving aircraft on the flight deck. “We get out here and fly together as much as possible, so we are ready when the call comes.”

Training at-sea enhanced readiness for both the Tripoli and 3rd MAW squadrons. During the AVCERT process, 3rd MAW pilots gained or refreshed flight deck landing qualifications. Two VMFA-211 pilots achieved the day and night carrier qualification. VMFA-211 progressed a pilot from basic to advanced LSO— a role critical for future deployments – and made progress toward creating an additional basic LSO. LSOs help coordinate the complex flight deck environment and are essential for safety during high-tempo amphibious operations.

“The flight deck is very dynamic and can be a dangerous place, so it is imperative that we ensure the personnel on the deck are trained and qualified to safely operate around the aircraft,” said Maj. Courtenay Franklin, an F-35B pilot and aviation safety officer with VMFA-211.

From Sept. 30 to Oct. 4, VMFA-211 conducted training aboard the Tripoli once more, recertifying the flight deck.

The F-35B Lightning II, known for its short takeoff and vertical landing capabilities, is uniquely suited for operations from amphibious assault ships such as the Tripoli.

“It is important to have a joint understanding of the standard procedures that go into landing aboard a ship and ship operations,” said Capt. Leland Raymond, an F-35B pilot with VMFA-211. “Having this experience on the LHA [landing helicopter assault class] will translate to any other ship we go on and allows us to practice those standard procedures. It translates across the Navy.”

The multi-role, stealth capabilities of the F-35B when paired with the capabilities of the U.S. Navy’s largest amphibious warfare ships, like the Tripoli, offers unmatched operational flexibility, from close air support and interdiction to intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.

Third MAW’s F-35B squadrons routinely deploy aboard amphibious assault ships as the aviation combat element of Marine Expeditionary Units to the Indo-Pacific region in support of combatant commander requirements. The mutually beneficial training between VMFA-211 and the Tripoli is a testament to each unit’s commitment to interoperability and readiness to deploy at any moment.

“This is building confidence in our Navy-Marine Corps team,” Raymond said.” We are all aligned in our goals for successful future deployments.”