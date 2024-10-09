Submit Release
Ramsey County Courthouse Power Outage

The Ramsey County Courthouse will be without power for portions of the afternoon on October 9. This may cause courthouse closure after 3:00 p.m.  Staff will still be available to assist.  Please call 662-1309 for the clerk of court or 662-1307 for juvenile court.

