Supporting New York’s Hospitality Industry

Governor Kathy Hochul signed a legislative package designed to help small businesses open quickly and stay open longer with reduced costs and fewer paperwork requirements. Legislation S.8203/A.8427-A extends temporary permits to more New York City businesses. Legislation S.9685/A.7116 doubles the duration of temporary permits at the same cost.

“No longer will New York City bars and restaurants have to wait for months to start serving alcoholic beverages that quickly become a vital lifeline when starting a new business,” Governor Hochul said. “Now businesses can apply immediately with their full liquor license application and be up and operating soon after applying, making owning a business in New York more affordable than ever before.”

Legislation S.8203/A.8427-A removes the previously-set, two-year restriction, allowing businesses to open months earlier with a temporary permit while their full application is pending. Currently, New York City locations that have not been licensed within the last two years are ineligible to obtain a temporary permit when their application is subject to the 500 Foot Law. This important new provision will help small businesses open faster, put people to work sooner, bring life to vacant restaurant spaces around the City, and stimulate the economy by allowing bars and restaurants to start bringing in revenue and creating jobs right away. These updates go into effect immediately and will qualify many businesses that weren’t able to obtain a temporary retail permit before. The Governor would like to encourage businesses that were previously ineligible to apply today.

State Senator Jessica Ramos said, “On behalf of the small businesses in my district, I sincerely thank Governor Hochul for throwing this lifeline to the hospitality industry. When the Governor signed my first expansion of temporary liquor licenses, it opened a door for many small business owners across New York City. Now, we are closing the gap that left newer businesses behind. This legislation will be a much-needed shot in the arm for our commercial corridors. I urge new restaurateurs to reach out to the SLA and begin the process of getting your temporary permit as soon as possible.”

Assemblymember Harvey Epstein said, “This legislation enhances community board input and supports fledgling businesses while ensuring those business owners who do not respect the community can’t apply for a temporary license. I thank Governor Hochul for recognizing the merits of this policy change that will help many of our abandoned storefronts bring back street life to commercial areas.”

Legislation S.9685/A.7116 extends the duration of temporary retail permits from 90 to 180 days. The legislation will reduce paperwork for applicants, while also reducing fees by doubling the length of the original permit and keeping the fees the same. The legislation will also decrease the number of applications that need to be processed by SLA examiners, enabling the agency to redirect resources to processing applications and getting businesses operating with full licenses faster. Temporary retail permit extensions are still available for businesses that need to extend the timeframe further. This expands upon legislation signed by Governor Hochul in December 2021 that allowed bars, restaurants and grocery stores in New York City to be eligible to obtain temporary retail permits for the first time ever. This also builds upon Governor Hochul’s efforts to streamline and create a more efficient State Liquor Authority.

State Senator James Skoufis said, “Doubling the duration of temporary permits will be a significant boost for new restaurants, bars and taverns in New York. This new law will reduce paperwork for business owners, slash onerous fees, and allow the SLA to operate more efficiently with fewer applications to process. I'm grateful the Governor and SLA continue to partner on updating our state’s antiquated, burdensome alcohol laws.”

Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara said, “As the sponsor of this legislation, I’m proud to see it signed into law, and I want to thank Governor Hochul for supporting this important initiative. By extending the duration of temporary retail permits, we’re not only cutting down on unnecessary paperwork but also reducing fees, allowing businesses to focus on what matters — serving their communities. This legislation is a win for our bars, restaurants and retailers, and it builds on the ongoing efforts to streamline operations at the State Liquor Authority, helping businesses get their full licenses faster and more efficiently.”

State Liquor Authority Chair Lily Fan said, “Over the past few years, Governor Kathy Hochul and the Legislature have largely expanded the availability of temporary permits to new hospitality businesses around the State so they can quickly begin alcohol service and entertain our residents and visitors alike. Today, we celebrate the signing of two new pieces of legislation that will add to the efficiency and effectiveness of temporary permits. Increasing the duration of a temporary permit from 90 to 180 days will largely reduce the need for laborsome renewals and lower the cost of doing business statewide. Removing the barrier of prior licensing history in New York City will bring fairness and reasonableness to our agency’s licensing process. Our team wholeheartedly thanks the Governor for her unwavering commitment to make doing business in New York easier and more affordable for our licensees and applicants.”

New York State Restaurant Association President and CEO Melissa Fleischut said, “These reforms will have an immediate, positive impact on the hospitality industry across New York State, streamlining operations for restaurants and contributing to the economic vitality of our communities. Restaurants will face less administrative burden and have more flexibility to run their business and pursue new opportunities. The New York State Restaurant Association thanks Governor Kathy Hochul and the legislative sponsors for recognizing the benefits of these reforms and delivering for our members.”

New York State Latino Restaurant Bar and Lounge Association President Sandra Jaquez said, “The New York State Latino Restaurant Bar and Lounge Association is grateful to Governor Hochul for signing this critical legislation into law. Expanding temporary retail permits will provide essential support to small businesses across the State, especially new and minority-owned establishments. This law is a significant step in ensuring the continued recovery and growth of New York’s hospitality industry, by enabling more businesses to open their doors and thrive, reducing vacant storefronts and enhancing the vibrancy of our communities. This bill will have an immediate benefit, as many establishments, including one of our members, will now be able to apply for permits under these expanded provisions. We look forward to seeing the full positive impact this legislation will have on our members and the neighborhoods they proudly serve.”

NYC Hospitality Alliance Executive Director Andrew Riggie said, “Expanding access to temporary liquor permits in NYC is a very important policy that will fill vacant storefronts and let new restaurants open faster, employ people sooner, and start generating tax revenue earlier without compromising on community engagement, while the State Liquor Authority processes the official licenses. Thank you, Governor Hochul, Senator Jessica Ramos and Assemblymember Harvey Epstein, for your leadership and enacting this critical economic development legislation. Cheers!”

Empire State Restaurant and Tavern Association Executive Director Scott Wexler said, “Small businesses will benefit immensely from these changes to the temporary permit law. They will spur job growth and economic development, and will alleviate unnecessary paperwork allowing these new business owners to focus on making their business successful. New businesses will have a greater chance for success and will be able to contribute to the economy sooner thanks to the efforts of the State Legislature and Governor Hochul.”