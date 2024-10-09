Boxboard Packaging Market Size Expected to Reach USD 117.61 Bn by 2033

The global boxboard packaging market size was valued at USD 68.90 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 117.61 billion by 2033, growing at a solid CAGR of 6.12% from 2024 to 2033.

Ottawa, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global boxboard packaging market size is predicted to grow from USD 72.38 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 117.61 billion by 2033, according to a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics. The market is registering a remarkable CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period.



Download Statistical Data: https://www.towardspackaging.com/download-statistics/5242

Key Takeaways: Leading Factors of the Boxboard Packaging Market

Boom in e-commerce due to increase in online shopping is the major factor that drives the market.

Online packaging demand perceives growth in North America due to convenience prioritized by consumers.

Food and beverage segment is the dominating sector in market due to increase in demand of packed foods.

Costs of raw materials and environmental concern is an unceasing challenge for the market.

Boxboard Packaging: Product Protection and Sustainable Features

The boxboard packaging market revolves around the manufacturing and utilization of boxboards like cardboards and corrugated boxes which are used for transportation of various appliances and products. Along with this, excellent heat resistance and durability are the leading objectives of the market.



The cost-effective packaging and stiff resistance have increased the demand of the market. The lightweight feature attributes to the use of durable material for the packaging. The efficiency in packaging material is excellent since it is providing robust and efficient protection and the increasing demand for sustainable packaging has skyrocketed its market growth. The awareness among the consumers has increased the environmental consciousness and the consequence demands sustainability, that is, paper-based solutions.

AI Integration to Offer Packaging Market a Boom

Boxboard packaging market experiences technology in terms of sensors and which monitor temperature, humidity of the product during transportation and also ensures secure storage of products. Digital printing and its customized feature offer versality and factual information to the consumer.

Robotics and automation are the anticipated integration in the boxboard packaging market and they are used for cutting, gluing, and stacking packaging more effectively. AR apps and QR codes allow consumers to view additional information through mobile phones.

Get the latest insights on packaging industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardspackaging.com/get-an-annual-membership

Driver

E-commerce and environmental concerns

The major driving factor is the increasing demand for different sizes and easy-to-open boxes which increases consumer preferences for boxboard packaging market. The boom in e-commerce sector which increases the demand of boxboards for shipping products like electronic devices and furniture and it is also the result of rising incomes of the middle class which heightens the consumption of packaged products. The recyclable feature drives the market growth since its impact on environment is less compared to other packaging materials.

Restraint

High material costs and competitive materials

The leading challenges which hinder the growth of boxboard packaging market high material costs and competitive materials. The prices of raw material like pulp and paper shortage can change due to economic ups and downs, in result, affecting the profit margin.

Apart from this, opposite alternative packaging materials are the intense competitive hindrances for the eco-friendly packaging solutions. The materials like plastic and aluminium are the competitors where the price and profit margins are getting affected. Government regulations regarding can also maximize the costs and imply strict packaging policies.

If there's anything you'd like to ask, feel free to get in touch with us @ sales@towardspackaging.com

Opportunity

Customization and Circular Programmes

The boxboard packaging market offers opportunities in pharmaceutical, food and beverage, cosmetics industry due to excellent heat and moisture resistance and prevents damage of products. The demand for ampoules packaging is also due to the increasing consumer preferences which are customized boxes with different sizes and shapes. Apart from this, boxboard packaging market offers opportunities in providing recyclable and reusable materials made from bio-degradable materials like paper and paper-board or wood material which is a sustainable option and which increases circular use of boxes.

Regional Insights

North America holds a significant share in the boxboard packaging market due to booming e-commerce sector wherein strong demand for online shopping has increased the market growth due to consumer convenient preferences. Boxboards are used for various applications in American market for electrical appliances, industrial storage and food and beverage online deliveries.

The sustainable properties of boxboard packaging have advantage over other competitive factors and its recyclable component increases its adoption. Recyclable and reusable factor of boxboard packaging market also gives rise to circular economy. Luxury brands and cosmetics are the highest contributors of the boxboard packaging market in the USA.

In April 2024, the American Forest & Paper Association had reported that U.S. containerboard production was up to 7 percent in the first quarter of 2024 in comparison of 2023, marking the second straight quarterly increase. According to the agency, new containerboard supply had fallen down slightly this quarter compared with the fourth quarter of 2023 but was up by 3.7 percent compared to last year.

Europe is a significant and matured market and is a preferred choice of consumers since boxboards are used for their durable performance and strong protection. Boxboards are used in large quantity in European market due to sustainable issues and regulations. Europe being a sustainable leader has adopted eco-friendly packaging solution to regulate waste management and increase recycling of used bio-based materials.

The cost-effective material is preferred over plastic and it saves storage space if bought in bulk, given the reason they are easily foldable. The major factor which drives the boxboard packaging market are the strict regulations for sustainable development and consumer preferences in Europe.

In December 2023, Panvita Group had collaborated and adopted the Easy Bowl corrugated cardboard tray of DS Smith so that they can reduce plastic consumption and it was designed to reduce 85% of plastic with lightweight cardboard.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market and it is driven by massive economic development and increasing online shopping also giving rise to e-commerce sector. The easy convenient packed food is preferred by consumer and this also increases large spending on packed products. Eco-friendly packaging solution is used across various industries which include food and beverages, electronics, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and luxury goods.

The printing and customising advantage of boxboards attracts the key players which controls their transit costs. The major factor which drives the boxboard packaging market is the renewable material which has a powerful impact on the environment as it reduces carbon footprint and oil emissions. Asia-Pacific market is driven by recyclable feature of boxboard as it reduces unnecessary deforestation of trees.

In February 2024, Canon had launched three new printers which were packed using cardboard boxes and had replaced Canon’s previous use of Styrofoam. The use of cardboard packaging had reduced the waste generation.

Top Companies in the Boxboard Packaging Market

International Paper Company

WestRock Company

Mondi Group

Smurfit Kappa Group

Stora Enso Oyj

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Cascades Inc.

Graphic Packaging International

LLC

Metsa Board Corporation

Georgia-Pacific LLC



Recent Development

Company Sainsbury Headquarters United Kingdom Recent Development In March 2023, Sainsbury which is a UK based supermarket chain had launched an eco-friendly packaging solution for its own-brand liquid laundry detergent. The cardboard packaging will be used across all Sainsbury’s own-brand 750ml laundry detergents and it will replace sleeved plastic packaging.





Company Graphic Packaging International Headquarters USA Recent Development In June 2023, Graphic Packaging International had replaced old recycled fibre into coated recycled paperboard (CRB) and was the largest producer of CRB in North America. The manufacturing facility will turn corrugated box cardboard into thinner paperboard packaging.

Segmental Insights



By Material Type

The virgin segment is the dominating segment in the boxboard packaging market. It is dominating due to its properties which are durability and sustainability. The virgin segment provides lightweight material, strong protection and adaptability and can also be easily recycled or bio-degraded. Apart from this, boxboards are made from 100% virgin wood pulp which provides heat and moisture resistance and is used retail industries and as shipping boxes. The virgin segment also provides protection against humid environment.

The recycled segment is the fastest growing segment in the boxboard packaging market. It is dominating due to its properties which are enhanced protection and flexibility. The recycled segment can eliminate the deforestation impact and can also offer environmental benefit due to its reusable features. Apart from this, recycled boxboards reduce methane emission after their decomposition and prevents landfill waste generation.

By End-User Industry

The food and beverage segment are the dominating segment in the boxboard packaging market. The segment dominates due its requirement for durable and heavyweight carriers. The boxboards provide extra thickness and its higher burst of strength secures the food products during delivery process.

The global consumption of packed food has increased the demand of market and also increased requirements for various other products like electronics, furniture, consumer goods like jewellery and shoes. The consumer preference has also impacted the use of boxboards and boxboards are popular for their durability and are used commonly for storage and display usage. The different sizes of boxes have increased the market rate.

More Insights in Towards Packaging

The global intelligent packaging market size accounted for USD 24.23 billion in the year 2023 and it is predicted to hit around USD 54.38 billion by 2032, registering at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2032.



size accounted for USD 24.23 billion in the year 2023 and it is predicted to hit around USD 54.38 billion by 2032, registering at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2032. The global reusable packaging market size was estimated at USD 113.77 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 197.11 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.



size was estimated at USD 113.77 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 197.11 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032. The global recyclable packaging market size accounted for USD 28.7 billion in 2022 and it is predicted to hit around USD 46.15 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032.



size accounted for USD 28.7 billion in 2022 and it is predicted to hit around USD 46.15 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032. The global pharmaceutical packaging market size is estimated to grow from USD 117.23 billion to reach an estimated USD 322.50 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2023-2032.



size is estimated to grow from USD 117.23 billion to reach an estimated USD 322.50 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2023-2032. The e-commerce packaging market size is estimated to grow from USD 51,248 million in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 2,42,061 million by 2032, at a growing CAGR 16.8% from 2023 to 2032.



size is estimated to grow from USD 51,248 million in 2022 to reach an estimated USD 2,42,061 million by 2032, at a growing CAGR 16.8% from 2023 to 2032. The global pharmaceutical temperature-controlled packaging solutions market size was valued at USD 578.9 million in 2022 and is predicted to reach around USD 945.2 million by 2030, growing at a 6.30% CAGR from 2022 to 2030.



size was valued at USD 578.9 million in 2022 and is predicted to reach around USD 945.2 million by 2030, growing at a 6.30% CAGR from 2022 to 2030. The global protective packaging market size reached USD 30,904.05 million in 2023 is expected to reach USD 46,243.03 million by 2032, at CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032.



size reached USD 30,904.05 million in 2023 is expected to reach USD 46,243.03 million by 2032, at CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2032. The global rigid plastic packaging market size was valued at USD 310.65 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach around USD 542.91 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% between 2023 and 2032.



size was valued at USD 310.65 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach around USD 542.91 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% between 2023 and 2032. The global eco-friendly packaging market size is anticipated to hit around USD 430.38 billion by 2032, increasing from USD 222.61 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2023 and 2032.



size is anticipated to hit around USD 430.38 billion by 2032, increasing from USD 222.61 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2023 and 2032. The global artificial intelligence in packaging market size was USD 2,021.3 million in 2022 to expected to hit USD 5,375.28 million by 2032, at 10.28% CAGR from 2023 to 2032.

Boxboard Packaging Market Segment

By Material

Virgin

Recycled

By Product Type

Boxes & Cartons

Inserts & Dividers

Trays

Others

By End-Use Industry

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Electronics

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K. France Germany Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South-East Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



View Boxboard Packaging Market Full TOC: https://www.towardspackaging.com/table-of-content/boxboard-packaging-market-sizing

Buy Premium Global Insight @ https://www.towardspackaging.com/price/5242

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardspackaging.com

About Us

Towards Packaging is a leading global consulting firm specializing in providing comprehensive and strategic research solutions. With a highly skilled and experienced consultant team, we offer a wide range of services designed to empower businesses with valuable insights and actionable recommendations. We stay abreast of the latest industry trends and emerging markets to provide our clients with an unrivalled understanding of their respective sectors. We adhere to rigorous research methodologies, combining primary and secondary research to ensure accuracy and reliability. Our data-driven approach and advanced analytics enable us to unearth actionable insights and make informed recommendations. We are committed to delivering excellence in all our endeavours. Our dedication to quality and continuous improvement has earned us the trust and loyalty of clients worldwide.

Browse our Brand-New Journal:

https://www.towardshealthcare.com/

https://www.towardsautomotive.com/

https://www.precedenceresearch.com/

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-packaging/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.