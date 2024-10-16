Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Family of an Auto Parts Factory Worker with Lung Cancer or Mesothelioma in Michigan to Call the Lawyers at the Detroit Based Zamler Shiffman & Karfis-Get Compensated

"If your loved one is a former auto parts factory worker in Michigan and they have lung cancer or mesothelioma please call the legal team at Zamler Shiffman & Karfis anytime at 866-714-6466. ” — Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your loved one worked at an auto parts factory anywhere in Michigan before the mid-1980s and they have just been diagnosed with lung cancer or mesothelioma to call the remarkable legal team at the Detroit based law firm of Zamler Shiffman & Karfis at 866-714-6466. The lawyers at Zamler Shiffman & Karfis have been assisting people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma for 45 years and they get superior compensation results for their clients.

"We want to emphasize that many-most auto parts workers in Michigan were exposed to asbestos before the mid-1980s especially if they worked at a facility that made auto brakes, clutches, engine head gaskets, auto cabin insulation or transmission gaskets. Most people have heard of mesothelioma. Unfortunately, most people are not aware that asbestos exposure also can cause lung cancer. Most people are also not aware that compensation for what is called asbestos exposure lung cancer might exceed a hundred thousand dollars.

"If your loved one is a former auto parts factory worker anywhere in Michigan and they have just been diagnosed with lung cancer or mesothelioma please call the legal team at Zamler Shiffman & Karfis anytime at 866-714-6466. The law firm of Zamler Shiffman & Karfis is the most qualified law firm in Michigan if you have lung cancer or mesothelioma." https://ZSKPC.Com

The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Ann Arbor, Troy, Farmington Hills or anywhere in Michigan. https://Michigan.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Michigan or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some very honest suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466."We have been assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer for nearly two decades, we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma, and asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations. We want people like this to receive the best possible compensation results. There is no other service like this in the nation." https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.