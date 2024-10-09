Richard Atkinson becomes 180th president of the Law Society

Richard is a managing partner at Tuckers Solicitors LLP and specialises in criminal law, focusing on serious crime litigation. He is a solicitor advocate and has appeared in several high-profile cases.

Richard said: “I am honoured to serve as Law Society president. I will continue to shine a light on the importance of improving the justice system, making it more accessible to everyone, upholding the rule of law and supporting our members.”

With over 30-years’ experience, Richard has served as chair of our Policy and Regulatory Affairs Committee and is a current member of our Criminal Law Committee.

He was elected to our Council representing members in Kent in 2016. He aspires to promote justice and the rule of law both in the UK and internationally.

Richard says: “As president, I will be using my experience as a criminal lawyer to speak out on behalf of those who are less able to do so. Access to justice is key to a functioning democracy and it is currently under threat, as legal aid continues to decline.

“Solicitors play an essential role in our economy and society. During my presidency, I look forward to promoting justice and maintaining pride in the profession as we celebrate our 200th year.”

Justice matters

Justice and the rule of law are essential foundations of our democracy, and the English and Welsh legal system is a universally recognised and respected global brand.

We can only maintain our strong international reputation by championing access to justice and the rule of law in our own jurisdiction.

As president, Richard will continue to champion our domestic legal sector, promoting England and Wales as a jurisdiction of choice that is committed to excellence and upholding the rule of law.

Richard says: “Justice is one of the essential foundations of our democracy. We cannot take it for granted and must ensure that we continue to advocate for sufficient investment to our justice system, ensuring that it can be accessed by all.

“Our recently published interim report about our 21st Century Justice project has identified areas where our civil justice system is failing those who need to access to it the most, and we encourage the UK government to introduce our proposed reforms.

“As a criminal defence solicitor, I know the justice system is an important public service. I will hold the UK government to account by campaigning for criminal legal aid, working collaboratively with politicians to ease the current prison overcrowding and tackling the courts backlogs.”

Pride in the profession

Our members are part of a community of like-minded and engaged professionals working together to grow as solicitors. They make a significant contribution to our society and we are proud to represent a dynamic and diverse profession.

Richard stated: “The Law Society continues to be the voice for all solicitors, promote the work of the whole sector and maintains a sense of pride in the profession.”

As president, Richard will continue to highlight the positive impact solicitors have in our society and defend the integrity of our profession.

“I will continue to champion our diversity and inclusion initiatives, particularly for those from diverse social backgrounds to ensure that our work reflects our ever-changing society.”

Richard will engage with and listen to our in-house members, including those working in local government and the armed services, to make sure that we deliver a bespoke offer for this community.

Celebrating 200 years of the Law Society

Our bicentenary is an opportunity to demonstrate the pride and impact of the legal profession on a public platform.

As president, Richard will lead our bicentennial celebrations by promoting our role as the voice of solicitors in England and Wales and working with members to identify the challenges and opportunities that will affect the future of our profession.

Richard said: “As we proudly celebrate our 200th anniversary next year, we will demonstrate the impact of the legal profession and engage with as many members as possible on a regional, national and international level.”

“In partnership with members and colleagues, we will celebrate the achievements of our diverse solicitor community and present solicitors as an integral part of our society as we look ahead to the future.”

To celebrate solicitors and their impact, Richard will launch an exhibition on the history of the profession, looking at how the role of solicitors has changed and what the future may hold.

Richard’s work will cement the role of solicitors as a crucial part of our society and establish the relevance of our profession as we enter the next 200 years of the Law Society.

In towns and cities across England and Wales, as well as internationally and online, they’ll be lots of opportunities to be involved in our celebrations.

Solicitors are at the heart of all we do, so let’s mark this momentous anniversary together.