Tax Commissioner Alerts Taxpayers of Extension Deadline Rapidly Approaching

Taxpayers who filed for an extension on their individual income tax returns should be aware that the deadline is coming up on Tuesday, October 15.

“Individuals were required to pay any taxes owed by the April deadline, but they also had the option to file for an extension to submit their tax return,” said Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus. “I encourage anyone who received an extension to be sure to file by the quickly approaching deadline.”

Those with a federal extension can submit their state returns without penalty through October 15, 2024. In order to meet that upcoming deadline, electronic filing is preferred; however, paper returns must be postmarked by October 15. Alternatively, returns can be delivered in person to the North Dakota Office of State Tax Commissioner on the 8th floor of the State Capitol from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Note that interest will accrue on any unpaid balances from the April 15th deadline, and penalties will apply if the return is not filed by the extension deadline.

For assistance with state income tax returns, taxpayers can call 701-328-1247.

For more information regarding North Dakota tax-related programs, please visit our website at tax.nd.gov. Taxpayers can also stay connected by following us on social media via Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.