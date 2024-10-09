Memphis/Summer Avenue Driver Services and Reinstatement Center to Close for a Planned Remodel
The Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Memphis/Summer Avenue Driver Services and Reinstatement Center, 5266 Summer Ave., Suite 75, will close for a planned remodel on Wednesday, Oct. 16, and will reopen January 2025.
During the remodel, citizens can visit nearby Driver Services Centers, the Shelby County Clerk’s Office, nearby Self-Service Kiosks, or utilize online services at tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.html.
Nearby Driver Services Centers
- Memphis/East Shelby Drive Driver Services and Reinstatement Center - 3200 East Shelby Drive, Memphis
- Bartlett Express Services Center - 6340 Summer Ave., Memphis
- Millington Driver Services Center - 5019 W. Union Road, Millington
- Oakland Driver Services Center - 160 Beau Tisdale Drive, Oakland
- Covington Driver Services Center - 220 Highway 51 N., Suite 1, Covington
County Clerk and Self-Service Kiosks
- Shelby County Clerk - 150 Washington Ave., Suite 103, Memphis
- Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library Kiosk - 3030 Poplar Avenue, Memphis
- Germantown City Hall Kiosk - 1930 South Germantown Road, Germantown
- Memphis Police Appling Farms Station Kiosk - 6850 Appling Farms Parkway, Memphis
- Memphis Police Mt. Moriah Station Kiosk - 2602 Mt Moriah Road, Memphis
- Memphis Police Tillman Station Kiosk - 426 Tillman Street, Memphis
- Shelby County Clerk Kiosk - 1075 Mullins Station, Suite W-103, Memphis
- University of Memphis Kiosk - 506 University Street, Room 100, Memphis
A variety of common transactions can be completed at the Shelby County Clerk or a self-service kiosk. Citizens can renew an enhanced handgun carry permit; order a duplicate enhanced, lifetime, or concealed handgun carry permit; upgrade to a lifetime handgun carry permit; pay full reinstatement fees; reissue a driving privilege after reinstating; add emergency contacts; update, replace or renew a regular driver's license; change an address; voter registration or advance a graduated driver’s license. Kiosks only accept credit or debit card payments.
Teenagers between 15 and 17 years of age can take the knowledge test online under a parent or guardian’s supervision via the Tennessee Proctor Identification (PID) app. Learn more at, tn.gov/safety/driver-services/teengdl/knowledge-test-online.html.
