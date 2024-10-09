Memphis/Summer Avenue Driver Services and Reinstatement Center to Close for a Planned Remodel

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Memphis/Summer Avenue Driver Services and Reinstatement Center, 5266 Summer Ave., Suite 75, will close for a planned remodel on Wednesday, Oct. 16, and will reopen January 2025.

During the remodel, citizens can visit nearby Driver Services Centers, the Shelby County Clerk’s Office, nearby Self-Service Kiosks, or utilize online services at tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online.html.

Nearby Driver Services Centers

Memphis/East Shelby Drive Driver Services and Reinstatement Center - 3200 East Shelby Drive, Memphis

Bartlett Express Services Center - 6340 Summer Ave., Memphis

Millington Driver Services Center - 5019 W. Union Road, Millington

Oakland Driver Services Center - 160 Beau Tisdale Drive, Oakland

Covington Driver Services Center - 220 Highway 51 N., Suite 1, Covington

County Clerk and Self-Service Kiosks

Shelby County Clerk - 150 Washington Ave., Suite 103, Memphis

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library Kiosk - 3030 Poplar Avenue, Memphis

Germantown City Hall Kiosk - 1930 South Germantown Road, Germantown

Memphis Police Appling Farms Station Kiosk - 6850 Appling Farms Parkway, Memphis

Memphis Police Mt. Moriah Station Kiosk - 2602 Mt Moriah Road, Memphis

Memphis Police Tillman Station Kiosk - 426 Tillman Street, Memphis

Shelby County Clerk Kiosk - 1075 Mullins Station, Suite W-103, Memphis

University of Memphis Kiosk - 506 University Street, Room 100, Memphis

A variety of common transactions can be completed at the Shelby County Clerk or a self-service kiosk. Citizens can renew an enhanced handgun carry permit; order a duplicate enhanced, lifetime, or concealed handgun carry permit; upgrade to a lifetime handgun carry permit; pay full reinstatement fees; reissue a driving privilege after reinstating; add emergency contacts; update, replace or renew a regular driver's license; change an address; voter registration or advance a graduated driver’s license. Kiosks only accept credit or debit card payments.

Teenagers between 15 and 17 years of age can take the knowledge test online under a parent or guardian’s supervision via the Tennessee Proctor Identification (PID) app. Learn more at, tn.gov/safety/driver-services/teengdl/knowledge-test-online.html.