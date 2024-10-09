Submit Release
Landmaster Donates 4 UTVs to Samaritan’s Purse for Hurricane Helene Disaster Recovery in North Carolina

Landmaster L7 HD loaded up in National Guard Chinook

Landmaster L7 HD flying off in National Guard Chinook

Landmaster L7 HD taking supplies to victims in the mountains of North Carolina

Landmaster Logo - Black

COLUMBIA CITY, IN, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moved by the widespread devastation caused by Hurricane Helene, Landmaster, a leading American-made UTV manufacturer based in Columbia City, Indiana, is stepping in to assist with critical disaster recovery efforts. The company has donated four of its Landmaster L7 HD (6ft long bed) utility vehicles to Samaritan’s Purse, a nonprofit organization that provides emergency relief during times of crisis, to aid communities in North Carolina that were hit hardest by the hurricane.

Recognizing the urgent need for aid in hard-to-reach areas, Landmaster’s team quickly mobilized to prepare and deliver the UTVs. Thanks to the exceptionally fast work of the Landmaster team, the vehicles were delivered to the Boone, NC airport over the weekend.

Jeremy Gayed, CEO of Landmaster, expressed his gratitude for the team's commitment, stating:
"Thanks to the exceptionally fast work of the Landmaster team willing to come in and work on a Saturday when the plant is closed, four of our UTVs were able to make it safely to the airport in Boone, NC. It’s a joy and an honor to work alongside people who take such joy in helping others."

The UTVs were transported to Boone via a National Guard Chinook helicopter and will be sent to remote areas that remain inaccessible due to the destruction. These vehicles will provide essential transportation for relief teams working to restore access and deliver aid to communities in need.

By supporting Samaritan’s Purse in these efforts, Landmaster hopes to make a tangible difference in the recovery of North Carolina's hardest-hit areas.

About Landmaster
For over 50 years, Landmaster has been a leader in manufacturing UTVs and recreational products. Based in Indiana, the company offers a full line of gas and lithium-ion UTVs distributed through independent dealers across the U.S. and globally. Landmaster is committed to delivering the best combination of quality, value, and performance. For more information, please visit www.Landmaster.com.

