Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi addresses National Urban Forum on the Global Habitat and Urban Agenda and the South African Urban Policy, 10 Oct

MINISTER KUBAYI TO ADDRESS NATIONAL URBAN FORUM ON THE GLOBAL HABITAT AND URBAN AGENDA AND THE SOUTH AFRICAN URBAN POLICY

The Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi, will tomorrow, Thursday, 10 October 2024 address the second day of a three-day Inaugural South African National Urban Forum on the Global Habitat and Urban Agenda and the South African Urban Policy.

The address will take place during the Urban October month and three days after World Habitat Day celebrated under the theme: “Engaging the Youth to Create a Better Urban Future”.

Minister Kubayi’s address will focus on “The Global Habitat and Urban Agenda and the South African Urban Policy”.

The Forum is a collaborative effort between the Departments of Human Settlements, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, South African Cities Network, and The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and gathers key social partners to address the challenges and leverage opportunities of rapid urbanisation in South Africa.

The objective of the Forum is to highlight the strategic importance of managing rapid urbanisation in the context of also responding to other mega trends such as climate change, smart mobility, technology. It will facilitate dialogue among government, civil society, private sector, and community organizations to promote sustainable urban development.

The department has, over the current financial year, ending in June 2025, allocated R8.7 billion allocated towards the Urban Settlement Development Grant (USDG), a conditional capital allocation to all metropolitan municipalities, including Gauteng’s three metros, i.e., the City of Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and City of Tshwane to undertake bulk and related infrastructure projects.

The Minister’s message to the delegates is expected to be on the effective use of resources to municipalities to accelerate the delivery of basic services, upgrading of informal settlements, and proactive measures to prevent disasters caused by floods and fires.

The National Forum is a precursor to the Twelfth Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF12), that Minister Kubayi is scheduled to participate in, convened by the (UN-Habitat) that will take place in Cairo, Egypt, from 4 to 8 November 2024, returning to the African continent after more than 20 years after its inception in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2002.

Details are as follows:

Date: Tomorrow, Thursday, 10 October 2024

Time: 08h30

Venue: The Capital On The Park, Sandton, Johannesburg.

