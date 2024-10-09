National Prosecuting Authority on parolee in court for Lusikisiki mass murders

The man arrested in connection with the massacre of 18 people made his first appearance in the Lusikisiki Magistrates' Court today. Siphosoxolo Myekethe (45) is facing 18 charges of murder and one count possession of an unlicenced firearm, an AK47 assault rifle.

The accused was arrested on 07 October 2024 at his home in Mthimde Location, Mamfengwini Area in the district of Lusikisiki. His arrest comes after the shooting that occurred on 28 September 2024 at two neighbouring homesteads in Ngobozana Village near the town of Lusikisiki. 18 people were killed and 5 others were injured.

During his brief appearance, the accused elected to be represented by a legal aid attorney and stated his intention to apply for bail. The prosecution will be opposing bail against the alleged murderer, who has two previous convictions for escaping from lawful custody and murder, for which he is out on parole.

The case has been remanded to 15 October 2024, for his further criminal profiling, report from the Correctional Services Department regarding his parole status and possible bail application.

