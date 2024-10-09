Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,561 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,576 in the last 365 days.

National Prosecuting Authority on parolee in court for Lusikisiki mass murders

The man arrested in connection with the massacre of 18 people made his first appearance in the Lusikisiki Magistrates' Court today. Siphosoxolo Myekethe (45) is facing 18 charges of murder and one count possession of an unlicenced firearm, an AK47 assault rifle.

The accused was arrested on 07 October 2024 at his home in Mthimde Location, Mamfengwini Area in the district of Lusikisiki. His arrest comes after the shooting that occurred on 28 September 2024 at two neighbouring homesteads in Ngobozana Village near the town of Lusikisiki. 18 people were killed and 5 others were injured.

During his brief appearance, the accused elected to be represented by a legal aid attorney and stated his intention to apply for bail. The prosecution will be opposing bail against the alleged murderer, who has two previous convictions for escaping from lawful custody and murder, for which he is out on parole.

The case has been remanded to 15 October 2024, for his further criminal profiling, report from the Correctional Services Department regarding his parole status and possible bail application.

Enquiries:
Luxolo Tyali
NPA Regional Spokesperson
Eastern Cape Division
Tel: 0475012630
Cell: 0735559292
Email: ltyali@npa.gov.za
 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

National Prosecuting Authority on parolee in court for Lusikisiki mass murders

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more