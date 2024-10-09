Governor Appoints ACOVA Members

Governor Doug Burgum appointed Cynthia Schlosser of Bismarck, Jim Hapala of West Fargo, and Jacob “Jack” Volk of Devils Lake, Hal Weninger of Newtown and, Brian Bartlett of Steele to a three-year term on the Administrative Committee on Veterans Affairs (ACOVA). The Governor also appointed Vern Laning of Bismarck, Joe Best of West Fargo, and Tom Ryan of Williston to fill vacated positions.

The members were nominated by their state Veteran Service Organizations for the governor appointed positions. While on the ACOVA they will serve on one of four subcommittees which serve the Veterans of North Dakota. The ACOVA oversees the expenditures of the Post War Trust Fund interest earnings, legislative laws concerning veterans, ND Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Governing board of the Veterans Home. The ACOVA is comprised of 15 voting members, each appointed by the Governor, representing the five major veteran organizations in the state. Each year, the Governor appoints one member from a list of two names submitted by the following veteran organizations: American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans, AMVETS, and Vietnam Veterans of America. The Committee is also comprised of three nonvoting members who are to serve in an advisory capacity - the North Dakota Adjutant General of the National Guard, the Center Director of the Federal Veterans Affairs, and the Executive Director Job Service North Dakota.

Members currently serving on the ACOVA; Murray Strom (Chair) of Steele, James Verwey (Secretary) of Valley City, Steve Anderson of Landon, Gary Maddock of Bismarck, Trish Hodny of Grand Forks, Dave Hilleren of Newtown, and Lamar Kruckenberg of Bismarck. The fifteen member board will hold their next meeting November 14, 2024 in Bismarck.