Light Sail VR Scales Creative Business with OpenDrives Data Management Infrastructure

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenDrives, Inc. , a leading provider of software-defined media storage workflow solutions, today announced that Light Sail VR , a pioneer specializing in immersive media storytelling has selected the Atlas storage platform to modernize and scale its creative production business. Atlas boasts superior performance, enabling customers like Light Sail VR to increase data storage and processing on the fly, accelerating creative workflows by as much as threefold.



The transition to Atlas has greatly improved the team's productivity, streamlined their workflows, and optimized their data management capabilities. With features like mount management and containerization, Light Sail VR was able to effectively scale their existing storage and add resources, thus enabling them to onboard more commercial projects effectively and swiftly using various third-party tools available through OpenDrives’ containers marketplace.

Light Sail VR Co-Founder and Creative Director Matthew Celia, a recognized leader in virtual reality, comments on the transformation OpenDrives has brought to its operation, "OpenDrives was our most important investment at the very outset, as the new infrastructure would set the stage for greater efficiency. The effortless and swift integration into our existing operation enabled us to continue working on the growing number of creative projects without any technology-related glitches. With the enormous flexibility to expand storage as needed, OpenDrives is a game-changer, allowing us to focus on our actual passion—creativity."

For Light Sail VR, finding a collaborator like OpenDrives with deep roots in Hollywood and storytelling expertise was key. That combination with Atlas fuels Light Sail VR’s creativity, centralizing global project collaboration and streamlining remote work.

“It's our mission to enhance the creative journey with high-performance, low-latency data solutions,” states Sean Lee, CEO, OpenDrives. “The OpenDrives founders and leaders are from the entertainment industry and thus have a deep understanding of the iterative nature of the creative process. We designed Atlas to enable quicker cycles, not just for faster deliveries, but to enrich creativity even under the tightest of deadlines.”

Innovating Immersive Experiences with Technology

Formed in 2015 by visionaries Matthew Celia and Robert Watts and joined later by senior creative technologist Alex Pearce in 2020, Light Sail VR continually seeks advanced solutions to address the ever-changing needs of dynamic virtual reality. The creative team’s outstanding body of work includes high-profile projects with Meta, Amazon, Lionsgate, Paramount, Canon, Adidas, and more. The team is widely recognized as pushing the boundaries of creative workflows in immersive media. Light Sail VR's adoption of OpenDrives supports the vision where technology and imagination intersect to create gripping experiences in virtual reality.

Celia concludes, "OpenDrives' commitment to enable customer success is what distinguishes them. Their capability to provide security, ease, and scalability in managing comprehensive data for filmmaking projects promises not only productivity but also potential for growth and expansion."



About OpenDrives

OpenDrives, Inc. delivers high-performance, economically scalable, and easy-to-use data storage solutions—powered by the company's software-defined platform Atlas —purpose-built to optimize high-bandwidth, low-latency media workflows. Since 2011 OpenDrives has empowered content creators and creatives with seamless, fast, shared data access, collaboration, and management capabilities that help to break down data barriers and accelerate creativity and innovation. Thanks to world-class support, composable feature bundles that promise performance and cost predictability, and flexible deployment options across on-premises, cloud, or hybrid environments, OpenDrives helps businesses effectively transform data and content into revenue. OpenDrives is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. To learn more about OpenDrives, visit www.opendrives.com

About Light Sail VR

Light Sail VR is a full-service cutting-edge creative studio that specializes in immersive media storytelling (180 Video / 360 Video / Spatial Video / Game-Engine Content) for agencies, brands, studios and consumers.



Founded by managing partners Matthew Celia and Robert Watts in 2015, Light Sail VR specializes in story-driven content with compelling narratives, dynamic characters and entrancing visuals. How a person ‘feels’ inside the VR world is the key to unlocking the true potential of the medium. The technology and tools are important but at the core, it’s all about taking the audience on a journey. Loving the work and helping our clients explore new possibilities for their audiences is an honor and our mission. Journey with us as we push the boundaries of immersive storytelling and create experiences that truly do become memories. To learn more about Light Sail VR, visit www.lightsailvr.com .



