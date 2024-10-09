ibex Partners with Parloa for Latest GenAI Capabilities

Enabling the Next Generation of AI and Agent-Assisted CX Solutions for More Personalized and Engaging Customer and Brand Interactions at Scale

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex (NASDAQ: IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and AI-powered customer engagement technology solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Parloa, a leading provider of generative AI automation solutions. Per the agreement, ibex will leverage Parloa’s AI Agent Management Platform (AMP) as part of the ibex Wave iX solutions suite for clients in North America.

“ibex is excited to partner with Parloa to leverage cutting-edge GenAI to transform the world of customer experience (CX),” said ibex CEO Bob Dechant. “This strategic partnership unites Parloa’s industry-leading genAI automation for CX with ibex’s ground-breaking Wave iX solutions suite, unmatched BPO expertise, and deep customer insights to deliver the most advanced AI and agent-assisted CX solutions, ever.”

Parloa’s GenAI-powered AMP platform is designed to support fully dynamic and autonomous personal agents that engage in more natural, engaging customer interactions.

“We are excited to partner with ibex to bring generative AI to customer engagement at scale,” said Malte Kosub, CEO and Co-founder of Parloa. “By combining our GenAI-based technology with ibex’s expertise, we’re enabling brands to deliver more personalized and efficient customer interactions, enhancing both the customer and agent experience.”

ibex takes a solutions-driven approach to align with specific business needs and deliver real CX solutions for transformative outcomes. ibex Wave iX, which includes three key solution sets—AgentAI, CustomerAI, and InsightsAI—uses the latest GenAI technology to deliver authentic digital transformation and advanced customer-facing self-service options to businesses of all sizes at every stage of their digital journey. Explore the full suite of ibex Wave iX solutions here .

About Parloa

Parloa is a leading AI company for the automation of customer service. Parloa’s platform unites humans and AI in one team to take companies’ service quality to a new level through AI-based customer service, natural-sounding conversations, and outstanding service experiences on the phone and all communication channels. The Parloa platform resolves the majority of customer queries quickly and automatically, allowing contact center agents to focus on complex issues. Parloa was founded in 2018 by Malte Kosub and Stefan Ostwald and today employs more than 250 people in Berlin, Munich, and New York. Find out more about Parloa on our website and join us on LinkedIn to stay up to date.

About ibex

ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of approximately 30 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthcare, fintech, utilities and logistics.

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including the AI-powered ibex Wave iX solutions suite, to manage nearly 175 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn .

