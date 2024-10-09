Data Storage Corporation to Present at the MicroCap Rodeo Fall Conference

MELVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security, and IT automation, today announced that it will be participating in the MicroCap Rodeo Fall Conference being held Wednesday, October 16th, 2024, in New York City.



Chuck Piluso, CEO Data Storage Corporation, and Chris Panagiotakos, CFO of Data Storage Corporation, are scheduled to present at 10:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 16th. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3068/51409 as well as on the Company's investor relations section of the website at www.dtst.com/events.

Management will also be hosting 1x1 meetings throughout the conference with approved investors.

Information and registration for the conference can be found here at MicroCap Rodeo.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Conference:

The MicroCap Rodeo Conferences stand out as they are organized by money managers and investors, specifically for money managers and investors. This fall, executive management teams from approximately 25 microcap companies across a diverse range of industries will be participating. Investors will have the opportunity to harness top stock ideas for their portfolios through group presentations and 1x1 meetings, offering insights into key value drivers and emerging trends for 2025. Additionally, the event will feature industry guest speakers and ample networking opportunities.

For more information please contact info@microcaprodeo.com

About Data Storage Corporation

Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) is a leading provider of fully managed cloud hosting, disaster recovery, cybersecurity, IT automation, and voice & data solutions. With strategic technical investments in multiple regions, DTST serves a diverse clientele, including Fortune 500 companies, in sectors such as government, education, and healthcare. Focused on the fast-growing, multi-billion-dollar cloud hosting and business continuity market. DTST is recognized as a stable and emerging growth leader in cloud infrastructure, support, and the migration of data to the cloud. Our regional data centers across North America enable us to deliver sustainable services through recurring subscription agreements.

For more information, please visit www.dtst.com or follow us on Twitter @DataStorageCorp.

