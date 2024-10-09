Statewide Deer Firearms Hunting Season Opens Sat. October 19

Social Circle, Ga.

The wait is almost over. Deer hunting firearms season opens Sat. Oct. 19 and continues into January 2025, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

“We are shaping up for a fantastic deer season,” said Charlie Killmaster, state deer biologist for the Wildlife Resources Division. “Hunter success has increased across much of the state and the number of mature bucks hunters are bringing home is at an all-time high.”

During the 2023-24 firearms deer season, nearly 180,000 hunters harvested around 240,000 deer in the state. Regulated deer hunting ensures that Georgia’s deer population continues to be healthy and strong and is an excellent way to fill your freezer (or help those in need) with a sustainable, healthy local meat.

Georgia Hunters for the Hungry Expansion

To reduce agricultural damage and help Georgia families in need of quality protein, WRD and the Georgia Wildlife Federation are expanding the Hunters for the Hungry Program®. To locate a processor in your area or to become a Hunters for the Hungry® deer processor, visit GWF.org/ghfth/.

Public Hunting Opportunities

Georgia Wildlife Management Areas (GeorgiaWildlife.com/allwmas) offer public access to nearly one million acres of hunting opportunity Hunters should check the current hunting regulations for specific WMA dates and info (GeorgiaWildlife.com/hunting/hunter-resources).

Hunters, please note that Georgia DNR staff are working to assess and re-open WMAs impacted by Hurricane Helene. Those WMAs that are open may have downed or hung-up trees, blocked roads, and damaged bridges and culverts. On these areas, hunt at your own risk and use caution when traveling on the WMAs.

Hunting Need-to-Know:

Legal Firearms: During the firearms season, hunters may use centerfire only, .22-cal. or larger, with expanding bullets as well as all weapons lawful for use during archery and primitive weapons seasons.

Dates/Harvest Limit: State law allows hunters to harvest up to 10 antlerless deer, and no more than two antlered deer (with one of the two antlered deer having a minimum of four points, one inch or longer, on one side of the antlers or a minimum 15-inch outside antler spread). For most hunters in the state, the deer season ends on Jan. 12. For counties with extended firearms or archery season, review the Georgia Hunting and Fishing Regulations 2024-25 guidebook at GeorgiaWildlife.com/hunting/hunter-resources. Deer of either sex may be taken with archery equipment at any time on private land during the primitive weapons and firearms deer season.

Licenses: Georgia deer hunters must have a hunting license, a big game license and a current deer harvest record. Licenses can be purchased online at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, by phone at 1-800-366-2661, or at a license agent (list of agents available online).

Report Harvest: All harvested deer must be reported through Georgia Game Check within 24 hours. Deer can be reported on the Outdoors GA app (which works regardless of cell service), at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, or by calling 1-800-366-2661.

“We continue to ask hunters to help protect the Georgia deer herd from Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD, a fatal disease affecting deer. This disease has not been detected in our state and you can be instrumental in keeping it out,” says Killmaster. “Do not bring live deer, whole carcasses or heads into Georgia, know what parts you can bring back from an out-of-state hunt, and report deer with any disease symptoms. You can find more info at GeorgiaWildlife.com/cwd.”

For more on deer hunting, including finding a meat processor, reviewing regulations, and maps (either sex day or the rut map), visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/deer-info.