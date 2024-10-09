Fazoli’s to Break Breadsticks in Utah with Five Unit Development Deal

Fast and Fresh Italian Chain to Make Highly Anticipated Return to State with First Opening in Saratoga Springs

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc . parent company of Fazoli’s , and 17 other restaurant concepts, announces a new development agreement in partnership with franchisee Valor Acquisitions Group, LLC to bring five Fazoli’s locations to Utah over the next five years, with the first unit expected to open in 2025 in Saratoga Springs.

“Since acquiring Fazoli’s in 2021, we have been committed to growing the brand strategically, in particular, fueling its return to areas with loyal followings such as Utah,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands. “We look forward to bringing back our beloved breadsticks to the state with our first opening in Saratoga Springs and future openings slated throughout Salt Lake and Utah Counties.”

Since 1988, Fazoli's has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh, and friendly. From unlimited signature breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com .

About Fazoli's: Fast. Fresh. Italian.

Fast. Fresh. Italian. Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli's franchises and owns over 200 restaurants in 26 states, making it the largest QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, sub sandwiches, salads, pizza and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. For more information, visit www.Fazolis.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the timing and performance of new store openings and area development agreements. Forward-looking statements reflect expectations of FAT Brands Inc. (“we” or “our”) concerning the future and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. These factors are difficult to predict and beyond our control, and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

