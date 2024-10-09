Stem Cell Banking Market Size Projected to Reach USD 16.55 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 15.6% CAGR

Stem Cell Banking Market to

Rise in R&D activities and surge in application of stem cells for treatment of fatal chronic diseases drive the growth of the stem cell banking market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Stem Cell Banking Market by Service Type (Collection & Transportation, Processing, Analysis, and Storage), Utilization (Used and Unused), Cell Type (Umbilical Cord Stem Cell, Cord Blood, Cord Tissue, Placenta, Adult Stem Cell, and Embryonic Stem Cell), and Bank Type (Public and Private): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global stem cell banking industry generated $4.29 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $16.55 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 15.6% from 2021 to 2030.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?Rise in R&D activities and surge in application of stem cells for treatment of fatal chronic diseases drive the growth of the global stem cell banking market. On the other hand, high cost associated with stem cell transplantation restrains the market growth. Contrarily, increased birthrate across the world presents opportunities in the coming years. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:Based on cell type, the umbilical cord stem cell segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global stem cell banking market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2030. This is attributed to surge in number of stem cell banks and advancements in umbilical cord stem cells. However, the adult stem cell segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 16.7% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in clinical trials for adult stem cells.Based on bank type, the private segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly 90% of the global stem cell banking market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to increase in number of stem cell banks. The research also analyzes the public segment.Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global stem cell banking market, and is projected to continue its lead position by 2030. This is attributed to presence of key players for stem cell banking services and rise in number of hospitals in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period. This is due to rise in demand for advanced therapy for disease and increase in the healthcare expenditure of patients. 