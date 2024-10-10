Smart Government Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Smart Government Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

It will grow to $77.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The smart government market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $32.77 billion in 2023 to $38.48 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to digital transformation initiatives, data analytics for informed decision-making, open data initiatives, smart infrastructure and urban planning, blockchain for security and transparency, emergency response and public safety.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Smart Government Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The smart government market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $77.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to emergency response and resilience planning, digital identity solutions, greater emphasis on privacy and data protection, cloud computing for scalability, focus on smart city initiatives. Major trends in the forecast period include digital transformation acceleration, iot integration for smart infrastructure, focus on cybersecurity and data protection, blockchain for transparency and security, smart city initiatives and urban planning, open data initiatives for transparency, renewable energy and sustainability programs.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Smart Government Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6916&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Smart Government Market

The increased investment in smart government technologies will propel the growth of the smart government market. Government institutes across the globe are increasing spending on network management, cybersecurity, and other smart government, to deliver dependable, effective, and security services to their people.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-government-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Steering The Smart Government Market Growth?

Key players in the market include ABB Ltd., Amaon Web Services Inc., Avaya Inc., Capgemini SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Entrust Datacard Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corporation, Imex Systems Inc., Nokia Corporation, OpenGov, Oracle Corporation, UTI Group, Decidium, CitizenLab, Hughes Identification Devices (HID) Global Corporation, Accenture PLC, Atos SE, CGI Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, DXC Technology, Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Limited, Hitachi Ltd., Infosys Limited, NEC Corporation, NTT DATA Corporation, SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra Limited.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Smart Government Market Share And Analysis?

Major companies operating in smart government market are focusing on strategic partnerships. A strategic partnership is a commercial collaboration in which two or more persons or companies share resources to assist all parties to flourish.

How Is The Global Smart Government Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Open Data Platform, Analytics, Government Resource Planning System, Security, Remote Monitoring, Network Management

2) By Deployment: On Premise, Cloud

3) By Component: Solution, Services

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Smart Government Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the smart government market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Smart Government Market Definition

Smart government solutions are used to manage business activities connected to government and administration, in which interconnected devices and cyber-physical systems are used by intelligently networked governance and administration to accomplish public tasks efficiently and effectively.

Smart Government Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global smart government market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Smart Government Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on smart government market size, smart government drivers and trends, smart government major players and smart government market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

DDOS-Cyber Attack Solutions Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ddos-cyber-attack-solutions-global-market-report

Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/signals-intelligence-sigint-global-market-report

Cybersecurity Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cybersecurity-services-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.