Mecca Capital Fund, Mecca Capital Partners Initiates a Buy Rating on LM Funding America, INC. (NASDAQ: LMFA)

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA)

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Analyst Arham Khan of Mecca Capital Fund, Mecca Capital Partners initiated a Buy rating on LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) with a price target of $16.00 a share.In the report analyst Arham Khan indicates that he evaluated LM Funding America-specificfindings, our macroeconomic and academic statistical approaches delineate adverse binary events are more likely than positive events. Hence, the potential upside may be exponential, our model delineates 500% upside or a $16.00 price target (NASDAQ: LMFA). The research report can be found on FactSet, Refinitiv, and Alpha Sens.About LM Funding America LM Funding America, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMFA), together with its subsidiaries, is a cryptocurrency mining business that commenced Bitcoin mining operations in September 2022. The Company also operates a technology-based specialty finance company that provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois, by funding a certain portion of the Associations' rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. For more information, please visit https://www.lmfunding.com About Landon CapitalLandon Capital was founded in 2017 and has assisted hundreds of emerging growth companies increase their shareholder base and build relationships on Wall Street. We design customized programs to increase the market's interest in your company. For more information, please visit https://landoncapital.net Safe Harbor StatementThis release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. Landon Capital received no direct compensation related to this release, although Landon Capital does hold a position in the company covered above. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.