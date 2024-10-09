ANY.RUN Launches Private AI Model for Enhanced Malware Analysis

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, has announced the launch of a private AI model. It’s designed to assist cybersecurity professionals in analyzing complex malware behavior while ensuring data privacy. This upgrade replaces the previous ChatGPT assistant and allows users to benefit from AI-powered explanations without the risk of sharing data with third parties.

𝐀𝐈 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

The new AI model enhances both public and private analysis sessions within the ANY.RUN sandbox, providing immediate, AI-powered explanations and actionable insights. Users, especially those new to cybersecurity, will benefit from the tool’s ability to break down complex data quickly and provide clear guidance on how to interpret it.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍’𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐈 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥

· 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐬: The AI model offers detailed explanations of malware behavior and infection chains.

· 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞: It quickly scans command line activity to detect suspicious behavior and provides easy-to-understand insights.

· 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐬: The AI clarifies why specific Suricata rules were triggered, helping users understand potential threats and attack patterns.

· 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐇𝐓𝐓𝐏 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: It identifies unusual traffic and provides context for malicious communications.

· 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬: The AI model makes it easier to detect signs of malware persistence or system compromise.

Users can view all the generated reports conveniently through the AI Summary button.

The private AI assistant is now live and available to Hunter and Enterprise users, while the public version can be accessed as part of the free plan. For more details, visit ANY.RUN’s blog.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN is trusted by over 500,000 cybersecurity professionals worldwide. The platform provides an interactive sandbox that simplifies malware analysis for both Windows and Linux threats. With its powerful threat intelligence tools, such as TI Lookup, YARA Search, and Feeds, ANY.RUN enables users to quickly identify IOCs and gather critical information to respond to incidents more efficiently.

