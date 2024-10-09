MEC Tertuis Simmers hands over eight more houses in Ebenhaezer, Bitou

Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, handed over eight housing units to beneficiaries of the Ebenhaezer Housing Project in Plettenberg Bay, Bitou.

As part of the Ebenhaezer Housing Project, a total of 179 sites are being developed, of which Phase 1 includes 154 Breaking New Ground (BNG) units, 25 First Home Finance (FHF) units, and 25 serviced sites. Phases 2 and 3 will add a further 1 333 BNG units, 25 FHF units, and 75 serviced sites.

In alignment with the Western Cape Government's efforts to promote sustainable energy, all 154 BNG units in Phase 1 have been fitted with 150-litre solar geysers.

To date, over R45 million has been spent on the construction of Phase 1, and the handover of all BNG units in this phase is expected to be completed by the end of October 2024. Phases 2 and 3 are scheduled for completion by March 2028.

Additionally, the project is contributing to local job creation through the implementation of a Small, Medium, and Micro Enterprises (SMME) development programme in Phase 1, which aims to support small businesses in upgrading their grading and further stimulating economic growth in the area. This initiative highlights the Western Cape Government’s commitment to addressing housing needs, promoting sustainability, and creating job opportunities in the Western Cape.

Minister Simmers said, “We committed to delivering more housing opportunities to the people of Ebenhaezer, and we have delivered. I am very proud of the Western Cape Government, my department and the stakeholders we work with for delivering these housing opportunities to the community. Having a decent home to live in provides the safety and dignity that all people of the Western Cape deserve.”

