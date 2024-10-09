Speaker Desbo Mohono welcomes Hon. Nathan Oliphant as New Member of the Provincial Legislature

North West Legislature Speaker welcomes Hon. Nathan Oliphant as a New Member of the Provincial Legislature

Today, 08 October 2024, the Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Hon. Desbo Mohono has welcomed Hon. Nathan Oliphant as the new Member of the Provincial Legislature. This follows the swearing-in of Hon. Oliphant after the resignation of Hon. Tshepo Khoza as both the Deputy Speaker and Member of the Provincial Legislature representing the African National Congress (ANC).

The ANC nominated Hon. Oliphant as the next candidate to fill the casual vacancy. In terms of section 107 of the Constitution, before a Member of the Legislature begin to perform his or her functions in the legislature, he or she must swear or affirm faithfulness to the Republic and obedience to the Constitution in accordance with Schedule 2 of the Constitution.

Hon. Mohono said Hon. Oliphant will add value to the oversight, law making and public participation work of the legislature. “We trust and believe that he will be valuable to the Committee work and overall performance of the institution in the 7th Provincial Legislature,” said Hon. Mohono.

