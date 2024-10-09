Deputy Minister Seiso Mohai: Ninth Biennial Conference of the South African Monitoring and Evaluation Association

The Programme Director; The Chairperson of SAMEA, Ms Jen Norins; The Independent Evaluation Office of the International Fund of Agricultural Development (IFAD), Dr Indran Naidoo; Director-General of the Evaluation Office of the New Development Bank, (NDB) Mr Ashwani K. Muthoo; Director-General of the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr Robert Nkuna; Senior Government Officials and Officials from DPME; Corporate Partners; Distinguished Guests, Esteemed Colleagues, Ladies and Gentlemen, Students, academic and institutions here present;​​​​​

We are truly honoured and privileged to deliver opening remarks at this 9th Biennial SAMEA Conference on behalf of our Minister who is travelling abroad on official duty, flying the South African flag high in foreign territories. This Conference marks an important milestone in the annual calendar of events, and in the Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) landscape, both in South Africa and beyond. This year’s conference is particularly significant as it coincides with the celebration of 30 years of democracy in South Africa. The Conference theme, “VUCA-VUKA! Catalysing Change through Monitoring and Evaluation,” serves as a timely call to action as we navigate an increasingly volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous world. As we rise to these challenge, M&E becomes an indispensable tool for driving equitable and sustainable development.

In this connection I quote - We would like to proceed with caution and humility, and say that the struggle to Africanise academic disciplines – including the disciplines of evaluation – is gaining momentum and that our efforts draw heavily from the experiences and practices of the African sages that are imprinted in the oral literature, and I end this quote by Chilisa and Malunga. I am delighted to announce that Professor Chilisa from the University of Botswana, is here with us today! Vivante Professore! Long Live Professor may you and other luminaries continue to contribute to the body of knowledge in the Monitoring and Evaluation discipline!

We argue that it is quintessential to integrate indigenous knowledge into evaluation practices. In doing so we will be highlighting our commitment to culturally relevant methodologies in our execution of planning, monitoring and evaluation.

Our presence here today is not merely symbolic; it is a practical expression of the deepening partnership between the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) and the South African Monitoring and Evaluation Association (SAMEA). This collaboration which is formalised through a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signed in October 2021 is crucial for promoting the M&E practice within South Africa and in supporting the country’s engagement in this field internationally.

We must maintain the momentum gained over the years since 2005 and accelerate the renewal of the Memorandum of Agreement beyond 2024.

Distinguished guests, at this allow me draw your attention to recent significant events of changes in our country

Following the 2024 national and provincial elections, South Africa entered the period of the multi-party governance in the 7th Administration, called the Government of National Unity (GNU) at national level. South African voters echoed a call to political parties to work together for the reconstruction and development of our beloved country. This moment in history has implications for the existing arrangements for planning, monitoring and evaluation.

The National Development Plan (NDP) remains South Africa’s long-term plan towards 2030. Considering that we are now at the last five-year term towards 2030, there is a greater need for acceleration, both in the implementation of programmes and a greater efficacy in achieving results and development outcomes.

Planning for 7th Administration is underway. The DPME coordinating all of government in the development of the Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) 2024 – 2029. The President has already pronounced the MTDP Strategic Objectives during the Opening of Parliament on 18 July 2024, which are:

● Strategic Priority 1: Inclusive growth and job creation,

● Strategic Priority 2: Reducing poverty and tackling the high cost of living,

● Strategic Priority 3: Building a capable, ethical and developmental state

Several recent achievements highlight the success of the DPMESAMEA partnership:

Firstly, I am pleased to learn that significant strides have been made on the professionalisation of the M&E practice, a process that is in line with the implementation of the National Framework for the Professionalisation of the Public Service.



SAMEA seems to have steamed ahead. In 2020 already, competencies for evaluators were developed and adopted. Further to this, the Competency Self-Assessment Tool, which will be launched during this conference, is a key achievement. This tool provides evaluators with an opportunity for self-reflection, guiding their professional development.

I am also pleased to learn about the efforts that are underway towards getting SAMEA recognition as a professional body. This is a crucial step that will establish pathways towards enhancing professional standards in the M&E field, serving both the public and private sectors.

The Local Government Monitoring and Evaluation Community of Practice, which was launched in April 2023, helps in fostering sustained engagement, creating awareness of M&E practices within local governments. DPME is working with the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) to ensure that the MTDP is cascaded to the local government sphere. We must entrench representative and participatory democracy at this sphere of government that is at the coal face of service delivery and the heartbeat of the nation!

The Evaluation Evidence Map Project is ongoing, and its outcomes will be shared during the conference.

Emerging Evaluators Programme, co-supported by SAMEA, DPME, and other development partners is flourishing. This initiative provides young evaluators with opportunities and strengthens the future of M&E in South Africa. We must deepen skills transfer as we build our own timber and young professionals as drivers of the economies of the future.

The DPME is proud to collaborate with local and other international development partners to foster knowledge exchange that will benefit the global M&E community.

At this point, I would like to ask the Emerging Evaluators present to stand up so that we can give them a round of applause and recognition:

Key issues for conference deliberations

As we gather under the theme “VUCA-VUKA! Catalysing Change through Monitoring and Evaluation,” several critical issues should guide our deliberations. When reviewing the program, I am encouraged by the depth of the discussions that will be undertaken by the sub-themes. These subthemes can help align our work with emerging challenges and ensure our practices remain relevant and impactful. Examples of such themes are:

1) Just transition and climate resilience

2) Adaptive management in a complex world

3) Technology-enabled M&E

4) Decolonising Evaluation Practices

5) Evaluation for impact investment

A call to action

As we move forward, I challenge each of us to reflect on how we can harness the power of M&E to address the pressing socio-economic challenges we face. In a world where inequality persists and public trust in institutions is fragile, M&E must serve as a tool for fostering transparency, accountability, and positive change. We must continue to innovate and ensure that our monitoring and evaluation systems lead to tangible outcomes—particularly in areas like job creation, inclusive growth, climate resilience, and poverty alleviation.

On behalf of government, I convey our appreciation for the support provided by the Centre for Learning on Evaluation and Results (CLEARAA), Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA), FirstRand Foundation, The BRICS New Development Bank (NDB), Zenex Foundation, United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to this conference. Appreciation also goes to and all the participants local and international for your commitment to grace the event with your presence.

In conclusion, I extend my sincere gratitude to the leadership of DPME, SAMEA, and our partner institutions for their tireless efforts. Let us use this conference as a springboard for stronger collaborations, deeper knowledge exchange, and ultimately, transformative actions that will uplift our communities and nation.

In our pursuit of progress, let us not only measure outcomes, but let us ignite a movement where every voice counts, and every action is evaluated for its true impact in poverty alleviation, reduction of unemployment and inequality.

Re ya leboga Ndi khou livhuwa

I thank you

Asante Sana