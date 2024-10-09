Deputy Minister Buti Manamela addresses Skills Development Dialogue, 10 Oct

Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela will participate and deliver the keynote address at a skills development dialogue hosted by Inside Education in partnership with Sibanye Stillwater and the University of Johannesburg under the theme: “Reimagining Education for a Better Future”.

This high-level discussion will interrogate the ways in which skills-based learning can become entrenched into the wider education system, from as early as the Early Childhood Development (ECD) and foundational phases, in order to fully capitalize on the socio-economic opportunities, present in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector.

With the TVET sector being looked to as a vehicle to turn the tide on South Africa’s unemployment rate, the dialogue seeks to formulate solutions for the early introduction of skills-based learning in the schooling journey, in order to fully support the country’s job creation and economic goals.

The dialogue will be made up of three panels, each comprised of a group of distinct experts in the education sector including curriculum developers, ECD specialists, education policy-makers and TVET representative bodies.

Other dignitaries in attendance will include Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr Reginah Mhaule, Gauteng Premier, Mr Panyaza Lesufi and UJ Vice-Chancellor Professor Letlhokwa Mpedi.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 10 October 2024

Time: 9:00 am

Venue: University of Johannesburg, Bunting Campus, Kerzner Building, Auckland Park

Enquiries:

Mr Mandla Tshabalala

Cell: 084 304 6239

E-mail: Tshabalala.M@dhet.gov.za

