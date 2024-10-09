Deputy Minister Buti Manamela addresses Skills Development Dialogue, 10 Oct
Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela will participate and deliver the keynote address at a skills development dialogue hosted by Inside Education in partnership with Sibanye Stillwater and the University of Johannesburg under the theme: “Reimagining Education for a Better Future”.
This high-level discussion will interrogate the ways in which skills-based learning can become entrenched into the wider education system, from as early as the Early Childhood Development (ECD) and foundational phases, in order to fully capitalize on the socio-economic opportunities, present in the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector.
With the TVET sector being looked to as a vehicle to turn the tide on South Africa’s unemployment rate, the dialogue seeks to formulate solutions for the early introduction of skills-based learning in the schooling journey, in order to fully support the country’s job creation and economic goals.
The dialogue will be made up of three panels, each comprised of a group of distinct experts in the education sector including curriculum developers, ECD specialists, education policy-makers and TVET representative bodies.
Other dignitaries in attendance will include Deputy Minister of Basic Education, Dr Reginah Mhaule, Gauteng Premier, Mr Panyaza Lesufi and UJ Vice-Chancellor Professor Letlhokwa Mpedi.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: Thursday, 10 October 2024
Time: 9:00 am
Venue: University of Johannesburg, Bunting Campus, Kerzner Building, Auckland Park
Enquiries:
Mr Mandla Tshabalala
Cell: 084 304 6239
E-mail: Tshabalala.M@dhet.gov.za
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.