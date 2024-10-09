Submit Release
MEC Tertuis Simmers hands over title deeds in Overstrand, 10 Oct

On Thursday, 10 October 2024, Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, will visit the Overstrand Municipality to hand over title deeds to beneficiaries in Gansbaai, Blompark and Pearly Beach.

Minister Simmers will be joined by Executive Mayor, Annelie Rabie, members of the Overstrand Mayoral Committee, local councilors and relevant stakeholders involved.

Date: Thursday, 10 October 2024
Time: 12h00 – 13h00
Location: Gansbaai Administration Boardroom, 13 Voortrekker St, Gansbaai

There will be opportunities for photos and interviews. Any media wishing to attend are kindly asked RSVP to Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za

Media queries:
Mr. Melt Botes
Spokesperson for Provincial Minister Tertuis Simmers
E-mail: Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za
Cell: 082 431 0068 

 

