Western Cape Government offers free vehicle safety checks for all scholar transport operators, 10 Oct

The Western Cape Government is pleased to announce that it will offer free vehicle inspections for all scholar transport operators in Cape Town and Malmesbury on Thursday, 10 October 2024. This initiative is part of our continued efforts to ensure that all vehicles transporting learners are roadworthy and meet the highest safety standards. Vehicle inspections will be conducted between 08h30 and 15h00, covering a comprehensive range of essential components to ensure safe and reliable transportation for our learners.

The inspections will focus on critical safety elements such as tyres, brakes, lights, suspension, CV joints, electrical systems, exhausts, wipers, and licence discs. Scholar transport operators are encouraged to take full advantage of this free service to identify and address potential issues that may compromise vehicle safety. As responsible operators, ensuring that their vehicles are in good condition plays a key role in preventing collisions and breakdowns on the road.

“The safety of learners remains our top priority, and this initiative highlights the importance of regular vehicle maintenance, particularly for those who transport children to and from school daily. Scholar transport vehicles are often required to travel under varying road conditions, making it even more critical to ensure that they are properly maintained,” commented Muneera Allie, Western Cape Mobility Department Spokesperson.

Operators should note that the initiative is not a full roadworthy test, but a vehicle inspection to test the fitness of vehicles. By participating in free inspections, operators are contributing to safer roads and safer journeys for learners.

Western Cape Mobility Minister, Isaac Sileku, said “We urge all scholar transport operators to work with us to and take proactive steps in ensuring that their vehicles meet the necessary safety standards”.

Details:

Gene Louw Traffic College

Date: 10 October

Time: 08h30 – 15h00

Venue: Gene Louw Traffic Training College, Brackenfell Boulevard, Brackenfell

Malmesbury, Swartland Testing Centre

Date: 10 October

Time: 08h30 – 15h00

Venue: Piketberg Way, Malmesbury

For more information about free vehicle testing, please call 021 983 1500.

