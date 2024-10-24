NEW BOOK RELEASE - ‘THE RAT CATCHER’ BY MAX MANUS

THE RAT CATCHER BOOK COVER MAX MANUS MAX MANUS STATUE

An intriguing insight into the life of a World War II 'Rat Catcher'

MALAGA, SPAIN, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- After the incredible success of the 2021 book 'Rottejegeren' by his step-father Max Manus, George Manus now releases this newly translated English version 'The Rat Catcher'.Max Manus, a well known World War II resistance fighter who specialised in sabotage tells the story of the 'Rat Catchers'. A well decorated war hero, Max is also known for the 2008 movie about his endeavours - 'Max Manus: Man of War'.'Rat Catcher' was the name given to Norwegian resistance fighters who performed the dirtiest jobs during World War II. They liquidated informers, torturers and other Norwegians who worked for the Germans.This incredible book now gives English readers a wonderful insight into post World War II in Norway and the 'Rat Catchers'.The post-war period of war history is fascinating yet the subject of 'The Rat Catchers' has been mostly concealed for obvious reasons. Only in these last few years have we seen books covering this part of the war, published by known authors who obtained special access to the archives.The original version in Norwegian was released in Norway in 2021, and very soon became a great success and a bestseller. It was presented as the ‘undiscovered Novel by Norway’s greatest war hero’. Its success is largely due to Max’s previously published two books about his war experiences. Also, the fact Max wrote it in 1948 but was not published until 2021, may have triggered people’s curiosity.'The Rat Catcher' will appeal to anyone who is interested in history, modern history in particular and World War II. 'The Rat Catcher' gives us a raw insight into the moods and attitudes after the war, when people needed to create a new life again, set against a surreal backdrop of trauma and upheaval, yet liberation.It will be enjoyed by older generations that can directly relate to those times as well as younger people who are interested in modern history and culture in Europe.The book 'The Rat Catcher' is available to buy now; georgemanus-books.com To read the fascinating recent interview with George about 'The Rat Catcher', go to georgemanus-books.com'The Rat Catcher' is available to buy now at Barnes & Noble, Waterstones, Amazon, Ebay and BOD and you can just search - The Rat Catcher Max ManusFor more information and to arrange an interview: Please email: shop@maxmanusinnovation.com

