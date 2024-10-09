Margaret Mantor Unleashes a New Science Fantasy Adventure with Her Debut Novel, Air and Ashes

Air and Ashes Book Cover

Enter a world of elemental powers, hidden battles, and a heroine’s quest for truth in Margaret Mantor's gripping debut, Air and Ashes.

NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed storyteller Margaret Mantor invites readers to enter a hidden world of elemental abilities, shocking betrayals, and survival in her highly anticipated debut novel, Air and Ashes. Released by MM Ink, the novel blends action, intrigue, and deep emotional resonance, making it a must-read for fans of young adult science fantasy romance.

In the tradition of The Mortal Instruments and The Lux Series, Air and Ashes takes readers on a high-stakes journey, where ordinary people find themselves thrown into a hidden world filled with extraordinary abilities. When protagonist Emma Cross discovers her mother’s true fate, her life is upended and she is forced into a secret war between Arcadius (Arc), a sanctuary for Elementums, and the sinister Clinic, a corrupt organization bent on genetically engineering the ultimate elemental super soldier.

“Elementums are more than just beings with extraordinary abilities,” Mantor explains. “They represent the potential within all of us to defy the roles we’re assigned and fight for the right to determine our own destinies. I wanted to explore the dilemmas and consequences people face when pushed to the extreme to save the ones they love through genetic enhancement but also dealing with the aftermath of the choices you make and the ones made for you.”

Mantor’s world-building is layered with complex power dynamics, where Elementums harness the forces of nature—fire, water, air, and earth. But in the shadows lurk greater dangers, including the Clinic’s Horizon Project, a secret initiative aimed at genetically crossing Elementums to create an unstoppable weapon.

Target Audience:

Aimed at young adult readers who crave action-packed science fantasy romances, Air and Ashes will appeal to fans of elemental powers, strong female protagonists, heart-racing romance and stories of self-discovery.

Key Highlights of Air and Ashes:

- A Strong, Relatable Heroine: Emma Cross, a misfit Halfbreed, must navigate the hidden world of the Elementums, uncover the dark secrets of her family’s past, and decide where her loyalty lies in a war she never wanted.

- A Hidden War: The Clinic and Arcadius battle behind the scenes of everyday life, with both sides seeking to control or protect the Elementums, creating a tense and unpredictable storyline.

- Rich World-Building: From secret outposts to covert missions, the novel immerses readers in a fully realized universe, with its own politics, military factions, and societal struggles.

- Themes of Identity and Belonging: Beyond the fantasy and science fiction elements, Air and Ashes explores deeply human issues like identity, family, and the lengths people will go to protect and save their loved ones.

In the Author's Words:

Margaret Mantor reveals that the creation of the Elementums came to her in a dream. “The concept that genetic engineering could manipulate human abilities to such an extent—and the questions of whether that power should be controlled or set free and how bodily autonomy comes into play—forms the heart of Air and Ashes,” Mantor says.

Praise for Air and Ashes:

- “A heart-pounding debut filled with action, intrigue, and unforgettable characters. Mantor is a new voice in science fantasy to watch!” – Reviewer

- “A thrilling adventure that will leave readers clamoring for the next installment.” – Publication

About the Author:

Margaret Mantor is a passionate storyteller with a deep love for fantasy, science fiction, and romance. With a background in architecture, she brings a unique blend of world-building, scientific curiosity, and emotional depth to her writing. When not creating worlds, she enjoys reading, sketching, and pampering her corgi, Karl. Air and Ashes is her debut novel, and the first in what promises to be an epic series exploring the hidden world of the Elementums.

Comparisons to Popular Titles: If you loved the gripping action of Divergent, the elemental intrigue of Shadow and Bone, or the emotional depth of The Darkest Star, Air and Ashes will be the next adventure you won’t want to miss.

Special Editions and Pre-Orders:

Readers who pre-order Air and Ashes through any available retailer by October 7th, 2024 and submit proof via the author’s website will receive exclusive content, including an Air and Ashes bookmark, Elementum stickers, and a signed bookplate by Margaret Mantor. A limited amount of special signed book boxes will also be available through www.margaretmantor.com.

Series Announcement:

Air and Ashes is the first book in a planned series. Fans can look forward to the sequel, which promises to delve deeper into the mystery of Emma’s lineage and the dangerous Horizon Project. Mantor hints at major revelations that will shake the foundation of the Elementum world.

About Air and Ashes: Release Date: October 8th, 2024

Publisher: MM Ink

Hardcover ISBN: 979-8-9909389-0-8

Paperback ISBN: 979-8-9909389-1-5

eBook ISBN: 979-8-9909389-2-2

Available in: Hardcover, Paperback, eBook

