The Realty Medics Equips Property Owners and Renters with Hurricane Preparedness Information

Hurricane The Realty Medics Logo Storm damaged property

The Realty Medics provides hurricane preparedness tips for Central Florida residents and property owners to enhance safety and minimize storm damage.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the 2024 hurricane season rages on, The Realty Medics continues to equip Central Florida property owners and residents with hurricane preparedness information. The Orlando-based property management company encouraged property owners and tenants to take preventative measures to increase personal safety while mitigating the potential damage from flooding and high winds.The destruction caused by Hurricane Helene at the end of September and now Hurricane Milton, has left many communities still clearing debris away. Yet, with additional tropical storms threatening to intensify into hurricanes, Orlando residents need to brace for the potential of more damage.“Personal safety is the most important consideration during severe weather,” said Ben Sencenbaugh, president of The Realty Medics. “While residents should have plans in place should conditions deteriorate, there are additional steps owners can take to help their tenants stay safe while protecting their investments .”Property owners should consider the following actions:1. Conduct periodic inspections of roofing and windows for leaks.2. Add hurricane clips to metal roofs to increase stability.3. Remove broken or damaged trees to avoid dangerous situations.The Realty Medics also recommends additional measures on How to Prepare for a Hurricane to protect lives and property during severe weather.About The Realty MedicsThe Realty Medics is Orlando, Florida’s top rated property management company, overseeing more than 1,600 rental properties with a five-star-rating. Combining advanced technology developed by a NASA scientist with exceptional customer service, The Realty Medics aims to deliver a better experience for both clients and tenants.

