Nicole Smart of Rejuvenate Your Mind to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicole Smart is a life transformational coach with a blended methodology that enables people to unlock their protentional and become true architects of their futures. She stresses that once we achieve inner healing and become a whole being, we can experience the best version of ourselves—at work, in relationships, and more.

“I have been doing this my whole life. People always came to me to talk about their issues at work and in my family. I have a gift for looking at matters from both perspectives. In 2021 I made it official with my Certification from the Life Coaching Institute.”

Nicole operates under the trade name Rejuvenate Your Mind. She says the name connotes starting fresh and also stresses how often our body and brain cells are shifting and renewing. Humans can maintain a state of constant and positive growth if they have the right guide.

One step of that guidance is embracing vulnerability. In the same way that we focus on strengthening certain muscles at the gym, coaching helps us see a weak point from our past (e.g., a death or a rape) and how to build forward from that painful occurrence. She provides a judgement-free zone where clients can explore and take the journey to self-improvement and more empowering choices.

Nicole is appearing on the radio as part of the Empowering Women series. She says the tools she uses for men and women are not really distinct. However, she reminds women to feel and use their power, to set healthy limits and not struggle serving others. Don’t let anyone talk down to you and be sure to choose a career or relationship that uplifts you. Don’t drink or eat your emotions either. Instead understand the pain, communicate feelings, discover your purpose, and choose love for yourself and others. This is how we begin to heal.

Nicole says that each client engagement is customized, yet some of these steps are central to the journey, and she has designed a 7-week course for taking those steps. She hopes to create a book from this framework as well.

Nicole tells everyone: I accept you for who you are. I meet you where you are at. I’ve been through trauma myself and I understand. Trust me and be open to learning. She notes that music and talking to others about her own pain were the beginning of her personal change.

Nicole is so relatable that she has built some of her coaching contacts into lifelong friendships. A former client cites Nicole as a godsend and the best thing that ever happened in her life.

Nicole's transformative approach empowers her clients to heal from past wounds, love themselves unconditionally, embrace vulnerability, tap into their inherent strengths, and cultivate unshakable self-esteem. Her coaching philosophy centers on living authentically to achieve profound goals. Nicole's teachings shed light on the inherent power of self-love as the foundation of all meaningful connections.

Learn more about Nicol’s life and marital struggles, her healing journey, and how she is carefully trained to support clients through their transformations, when you hear her on the radio this fall.

Closes Up Radio will feature Coach Nicole Smart in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday, October 10th at 1:00 pm (EDT)

Listen to her show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3389

For more information about Nicole and her work please visit: www.rejuvenateyourmind.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.