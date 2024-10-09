Navigating Opportunities in the $11.48 Billion Gluten Free Products Market Rapidly Growing Popularity

The use of microencapsulation technology to extend the freshness of gluten-free foods could significantly benefit the gluten-free market.

Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A research report titled "Gluten-free Products Market by Type (Bakery Products, Snacks & RTE Products, Pizzas & Pastas, Condiments & Dressings), Form, Distribution Channel (Conventional Stores, Specialty Stores, and Drugstores & Pharmacies), Source - Global Forecast to 2029," published by MarketsandMarkets, reveals that the global gluten free products market is projected to grow significantly. Estimated at USD 7.70 billion in 2024, the market is expected to reach USD 11.48 billion by 2029, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% throughout the forecast period.

Beyond celiac disease, several factors are driving the recent growth of the gluten-free market. Many consumers are adopting gluten-free diets due to perceived health benefits, such as enhanced digestion and increased energy levels. This trend is further amplified by growing awareness of gluten sensitivity and its potential effects on overall well-being. Health-conscious and fitness-oriented individuals are increasingly pursuing healthier lifestyles, which sparks curiosity about gluten-free options. For instance, in 2024, The Kraft Heinz Company introduced the Fudge n' Vanilla French Fry Pop, a blend of vanilla oat milk encased in a chocolate fudge shell, while The Hain Celestial Group launched Garden Veggie Flavor Burst Tortilla Chips, featuring vegetable-based flavors. Both products reflect the rising consumer demand for innovative, allergen-friendly, and healthier options, further propelling the growth of the gluten free market.Top of Form

Italy's Unwavering Dominance in the European Gluten-Free Products Market

Italy commands the largest market share in the gluten-free products market within the European region, driven by robust consumer demand and significant market growth. The country’s strong tradition in bakery products has enabled it to effectively adapt to gluten-free alternatives, catering to both local consumers and millions of tourists. Key players in the Italian market include Farmo S.p.A., Dr. Schär AG / SPA, and Barilla G. e R. F.lli S.p.A., all headquartered in Italy. These companies hold substantial shares in the gluten-free segment due to their innovative product offerings and extensive distribution networks. Farmo S.p.A. specializes in gluten-free bakery products, while Dr. Schär AG / SPA boasts a diverse gluten-free product portfolio. Barilla complements this by offering various gluten-free pasta options to meet a wide range of consumer preferences. Together, these firms strengthen Italy’s position in the gluten-free market and help meet the growing demand for gluten-free products among consumers.

Report Coverage & Details





Report Metric Details Market size estimation 2024–2029 Historical Data Available No. of Pages in Report 255 CAGR 8.3% Segments Covered By Type, Form, Distribution Channel, Source, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and RoW

Gluten-Free Products Industry Growth Drivers

According to a report by Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology in January 2022, the global prevalence of celiac disease is approximately 1%. Managing celiac disease necessitates a strict gluten-free diet, which significantly drives market demand.

A 2020 report from The American College of Gastroenterology noted a rising incidence of celiac disease, particularly among females and children, contributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, the increase in self-diagnosed gluten-sensitive consumers and health-conscious individuals further boosts demand. First-degree relatives of celiac disease patients often adopt gluten-free diets without formal testing, adding to market growth.

Overall, the surge in gluten-free product sales is linked to heightened consumer awareness of celiac disease, a general increase in gluten-related disorders, and growing health consciousness. This trend has led to greater availability of gluten-free products, further propelling market expansion.

What role do conventional stores play in the gluten-free products market?



Conventional stores, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online retailers, are projected to lead the gluten free products market throughout the forecast period. Their broad accessibility, convenience, and diverse product offerings make them the preferred option for consumers seeking gluten-free foods. In-person shopping at supermarkets and hypermarkets provides a convenient experience, while online shopping offers advantages like doorstep delivery and a wider selection of products. The growing population of gluten-sensitive consumers is driving traditional stores to broaden their inventory of gluten-free items. Bottom of Form

Bakery Products: The Cornerstone of the Gluten-Free Market

Bakery products lead the gluten-free market due to their widespread consumption and essential role in daily diets, including items like bread , cakes, and cookies. The rising demand for gluten-free alternatives has spurred innovation in this segment, resulting in a diverse range of high-quality, health-conscious products that boast improved taste, texture, and nutritional benefits. These items are primarily made from whole grains, seeds, and alternative flours , making them attractive to health-focused consumers seeking nutritious gluten-free options. Additionally, the convenience and versatility of gluten-free bakery products, available in fresh, frozen, and packaged formats, further drive demand and contribute to market growth. Their broad acceptance and accessibility also play a significant role in boosting the market.

Top Gluten free Products Companies

The Kraft Heinz Company (US)

The Hain Celestial Group (US)

General Mills Inc. (US)

Conagra Brands, Inc. (US)

Kellanova (US)

Barilla G. e R. F.lli S.p.A. (France)

Raisio Oyj (Finland)

Dr. Schär AG / SPA (Italy)

Ecotone (France)

Enjoy Life (US)

Alara Wholefoods Ltd (England)

Katz Gluten Free (US)

