Konica Minolta Healthcare Partners with openDoctor to Deliver Best-in-Class Patient Engagement

WAYNE, N.J. and NEW YORK, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. and openDoctor today announced a strategic agreement that brings together two industry leaders to deliver innovative, tailored patient engagement solutions for healthcare organizations. This partnership leverages Konica Minolta’s industry-leading imaging IT solutions with openDoctor’s deep expertise in patient engagement to streamline self-scheduling and manage patient appointments across all imaging modalities.

The agreement further enhances the recently launched, next-generation Exa® Platform with an open API providing an integrated ecosystem featuring best-in-class vendors to deliver an innovative solution that meets the evolving needs of healthcare organizations. Rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach, each partner excels in its respective field.

In today’s healthcare landscape, patient engagement is more than a “nice-to-have” feature—it is a critical differentiator that provides a competitive advantage. Combining Konica Minolta’s Exa® PACS|RIS with openDoctor’s specialized focus in patient engagement creates a seamless and efficient solution that benefits healthcare providers and patients alike. openDoctor’s innovative platform enhances the entire patient journey with advanced tools designed to manage complex patient and referring appointment scheduling, streamline workflows and enhance access for patients, referring providers and imaging centers. These capabilities foster a more connected and streamlined experience for both patients and providers and complement the robust radiologist and workflow management tools in Exa® PACS and Exa® RIS to further optimize clinical productivity and administrative efficiency.

By focusing on their core strengths, openDoctor and Konica Minolta provide an integrated, best-in-breed solution that outperforms all-encompassing systems. This specialization ensures an intuitive, scalable and highly effective approach to both patient engagement and imaging operations. The strategic partnership delivers tangible, long-term value by reducing administrative burdens, improving patient scheduling efficiency, and enhancing overall patient experience. The result is sustainable growth and operational excellence for imaging centers and healthcare organizations, delivering a measurable return on investment.

“openDoctor’s dedicated focus on patient engagement empowers us to develop solutions that are independent yet deeply integrative, fostering innovation untethered to any single system,” said Joe Marino, CEO of openDoctor. “By seamlessly connecting patients, referring providers, and imaging centers, we are driving collaboration and improving healthcare outcomes.”

“At Konica Minolta, we recognize that true innovation happens when leaders in their respective fields come together to address specific healthcare challenges,” said Kevin Chlopecki, Chief Operating Officer, Konica Minolta Healthcare HCIT. “Our partnership with openDoctor exemplifies our commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions that enhance both patient and provider experiences.”

With this partnership, Konica Minolta and openDoctor set a new standard for patient engagement in imaging, ensuring that healthcare providers have the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving industry.

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. The company’s focus is to contribute to life changing advances through the transformation of primary imaging, allowing the invisible to be seen. Primary imaging, the most commonly used medical imaging technologies, include X-ray and imaging management systems. By advancing these readily available technologies, we can bring greater diagnostic capabilities to the greatest number of people.

With 150 years of endless innovation, imaging is in Konica Minolta’s DNA. From roots as a camera and film manufacturer, the company has cultivated its own technologies and continues to evolve techniques for visualizing what is not visible. Innovation allows the company to be a strong strategic partner, understanding what value means to customers and how Konica Minolta’s innovations can address specific needs and lead to better decisions, sooner.

Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a division of Konica Minolta, Inc. For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook, or visit https://healthcare.konicaminolta.us.

About openDoctor

openDoctor is transforming the healthcare experience by bridging the gap between complex clinical scheduling systems and the modern digital expectations of patients. Our cloud-based, white-labeled platform empowers health systems and radiology practices to drive engagement and streamline operations with features like real-time online scheduling, appointment reminders, and digital registration. Seamlessly integrating with leading EHR and RIS platforms, openDoctor drives patient acquisition and retention efforts, helps reduce no-shows, boosts satisfaction, and simplifies access to care.

To learn more, visit www.opendr.com or find us on LinkedIn.



