Armchair Online BV Launches CryptoCasino.com and $CASINO Token to Disrupt Blockchain Betting

Partnering with the largest gaming studios in the world, CryptoCasino will feature over 6,000 online slots and table games, a live dealer casino, premium sportsbook, eSports betting hub, racebook, and more.

Willemstad, Curaçao, Netherlands Antilles, Oct. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armchair Online BV, an experienced online gaming firm, are ready to revolutionize the world of blockchain gambling with their groundbreaking CryptoCasino.com platform and $CASINO token.

Led by an experienced team that has built multiple successful iGaming operations in the world of sports betting, poker, and affiliate services, CryptoCasino.com will deliver an unmatched betting experience for crypto users.

A World-Class Crypto Casino

Partnering with the largest gaming studios in the world, CryptoCasino will feature over 6,000 online slots and table games, a live dealer casino, premium sportsbook, eSports betting hub, racebook, and more, all available to be bet on with 25+ of the largest cryptocurrencies in the world.

To cater to the future of crypto betting, the site will allow for both traditional registration and Web3 connectivity. By connecting instantly with wallets such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet, players can seamlessly deposit and withdraw funds within seconds.

With a player-first focus, the site also includes 24/7 live chat support and an industry leading VIP program that offers a wide range of loyalty incentives that reward players on a daily basis.

Set to Be the World’s #1 Telegram Casino

CryptoCasino is catering to the over one billion unique Telegram users by building a Telegram Casino integration that allows anybody to immediately join and begin playing with just one click.

With Telegram gaming growing rapidly, CryptoCasino’s integration with the platform will offer a direct connection to millions of players around the world. The integration will provide the perfect blend of security, seamless connectivity, and social gaming that can rapidly grow into one of the best domains in online gaming today.

The $CASINO Token Offers Benefits to Holders and Players

To complement the launch of the CryptoCasino.com betting platform, the business is also launching an ERC20 token called $CASINO that will serve as the basis of the ecosystem.

With the $CASINO token sale launching October 15 at token.cryptocasino.com, buyers will be able to purchase their tokens directly from the secure Web3 sale site by connecting their wallets.

There are several benefits to buying and holding $CASINO tokens.

Buy Back and Burn: Each month, 50% of the net profits from CryptoCasino.com will be used to purchase $CASINO tokens from the open market. They will then be burned, decreasing supply and creating scarcity for the token.

Staking Rewards: Holders will be able to stake their $CASINO tokens each month for an APY up to 10%, allowing them to gain a passive income stream directly through the staking platform found on the site.

Exclusive Player Bonuses and Airdrops: Holders will be able to use their $CASINO tokens on the CryptoCasino platform to receive incentives such as a 200% deposit bonus, 15% cashback on bets made, and much more.

Partnerships with the Best in the Industry

Having grown several iGaming businesses over the past two decades, the CryptoCasino team understands that the key to rapid growth comes from partnerships with trusted names in the online gaming business.

That is why CryptoCasino has partnered with several major names in betting and blockchain including Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming, Betby, Oddin.gg, Decubate, Covey, Fireblocks, and others.

As a fully licensed platform under Curacao and Anjouan gaming authorities, the platform will provide the highest level of player safety and security, complying with all regulatory statutes for the best crypto betting experience possible.

$CASINO Token Sale and CryptoCasino Platform Launching Soon

The $CASINO token sale will begin on October 15, with a special VIP round available to those using a password that can be found on the social channels found below. Unrestricted access will be available to all on October 17.

The CryptoCasino.com platform will be launching on November 19th for both the online and Telegram casinos.

For More Information

To learn more about CryptoCasino, you can visit CryptoCasino.com or token.cryptocasino.com

Join the CryptoCasino Community for the Latest Updates

Company Website: https://CryptoCasino.com

Presale: token.cryptocasino.com

X: https://x.com/CryptoCasino

Telegram: https://t.me/CryptoCasino_Official

Discord: https://discord.gg/9kzsnvPze7

Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.cryptocasino.com/

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining can involve risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

Robin Van Den Heuvel info (at) cryptocasino.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.