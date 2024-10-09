President Cyril Ramaphosa mourns the passing of Pastor Ray McCauley

President Cyril Ramaphosa has learned with sadness of the passing of Pastor Raynor “Ray” McCauley, founder of the Rhema Bible Church and former Co-Chair of the National Interfaith Council of South Africa.

The President offers his deep condolences to Mrs Zelda McCauley, Pastor Ray’s children, the extended family and the large community of the Rhema Bible Church.

Pastor McCauley has passed away at the age of 75.

President Ramaphosa said: “Pastor Ray’s passing leaves our deeply spiritual nation bereft of a remarkable leader whose impressive legacy lives on in the faith of hundreds of thousands of believers within and beyond the Rhema community.

“May his soul rest in peace.”

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President – media@presidency.gov.za