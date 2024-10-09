Justice and Constitutional Development presents reports to Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development, 8 to 15 Oct

The Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development, along with its entities, will appear before the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development from 08 October 2024 to present and discuss the Annual Financial Statements, performance reports, and forward funding proposals for the 2025 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

The proceedings will commence with a briefing by the Auditor-General on the Annual Financial Statements, followed by a political overview and the introduction of the annual reports by Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mr. Andries Nel, on 08 October 2024.

The schedule for the appearances is as follows:

Tuesday, 08 October 2024 09h30, M514 Marks Building, 120 Plein Street, Parliament, Cape Town.

Briefing by the Auditor-General on the Annual Financial Statements Political overview and introduction of the annual reports by Deputy Minister Andries Nel: Wednesday, 09 October 2024, 09h30 – Committee Room 1, 120 Plein Street, Parliament, Cape Town

Briefing by the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development: Annual Report, performance and spending for the First and Second Quarters of 2024/25, and forward funding proposals (2025 MTEF): Thursday, 10 October 2024, 09h30 – Virtual Platform

Briefing by the Office of the Chief Justice South Africa: Annual Report, performance and spending for the First Quarter of 2024/25, and forward funding proposals (2025 MTEF)

Friday, 11 October 2024 09h30 – Committee Room 1, 120 Plein Street, Parliament, Cape Town Briefing by the National Prosecuting Authority: Annual Report, performance and spending for the First and Second Quarters of 2024/25, and forward funding proposals (2025 MTEF)

Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 09h30 – The Towers, SALGA Boardroom, Cape Town Briefing by the Special Investigating Unit: Annual Report, performance and spending for the First and Second Quarters of 2024/25, and forward funding proposals (2025 MTEF)

Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 14h00 – The Towers, SALGA Boardroom, Cape Town Briefing by Legal Aid South Africa: Annual Report, performance and spending for the First and Second Quarters of 2024/25, and forward funding proposals (2025 MTEF)

Enquiries:

Mr. Tsekiso Machike

Spokesperson: Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development

078 237 3900