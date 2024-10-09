MEC Isaac Sileku launches mobile office and hands over bicycles in Central Karoo

The media are invited to join Western Cape Mobility Minister, Isaac Sileku, as he attends two key events in Central Karoo on Wednesday, 9 October 2024.

1. Mobile Office Launch in the Central Karoo

Minister Sileku will accompany Western Cape Social Development Minister, Jaco Londt, at the launch of the first mobile office of the Western Cape Department of Social Development. This state-of-the-art vehicle is a fully equipped mobile office designed to improve the department’s reach in rural areas, providing critical services such as confidential client interviews in secure spaces. The event will showcase how the mobile office will enhance social development services for communities in the Central Karoo.

Date: Wednesday, 09 October 2024

Time: 10:00 – 11:30

Venue: Bloekomboom Avenue Nelspoort (Nelspoort Advice Office)

2. Bicycle Handover at H.M Dlikidla Primary School

Following the mobile office launch, Minister Sileku will visit H.M Dlikidla Primary School in Beaufort West, where he will hand over bicycles to the school. The handover forms part of the Mobility Department’s Provincial Sustainable Transport Programme (PSTP), which aims to improve mobility and enhance access to transport for people living in poor and marginalised communities in rural parts of the province.

Date: Wednesday, 9 October 2024

Time: 12h30 – 14h00

Venue: 37 Kimbili Street, Kwa-Mandlenkosi

Media enquiries:

Muneera Allie

Western Cape Mobility Department - Head of Communication

Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

083 755 3213