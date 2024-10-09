Celebrating Humanities in the Commonwealth

Governor Arnold I. Palacios and Lt. Governor David M. Apatang, in partnership with the Northern Marianas Humanities Council, proudly proclaimed October 2024 as Humanities Month in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

