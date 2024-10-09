Data Products CEO, Dr. Mechie Nkengla, Appointed to Illinois Generative AI & NLP Task Force

Dr. Nkengla, a pioneer in AI and data innovation, will help shape the future of AI governance, ethics, and technology adoption across the state.

Dr. Nkengla's expertise will be crucial in guiding Illinois to foster innovation while building frameworks for safe and ethical AI use.

Gen AI & NLP are redefining the boundaries of what’s possible. Our task is to ensure Illinois emerges as a leader in this space—leveraging AI for economic growth, workforce development, and equity.” — Mechie Nkengla, Ph.D.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Data Products, a leading AI and Data Strategy consultancy, proudly announces the appointment of its CEO and Chief AI & Data Strategist, Mechie Nkengla, Ph.D., to the established Illinois Generative AI and Natural Language Processing ( NLP ) Task Force. Dr. Nkengla, a pioneer in AI and Data Innovation, will help shape the future of AI governance, ethics, and technology adoption across the state.This task force will address the rapid expansion of AI technologies like ChatGPT, CoPilot, Gemini, Claude, and other generative models, providing strategic recommendations to policymakers and private enterprises. With a vision for ensuring responsible AI innovation, the task force is set to lead conversations on how generative AI can revolutionize industries from healthcare to education while mitigating risks like misinformation and bias.“I’m thrilled to contribute to this forward-thinking initiative,” said Dr. Nkengla. “Generative AI and NLP are redefining the boundaries of what’s possible. Our task is to ensure Illinois emerges as a leader in this space—leveraging AI for economic growth, workforce development, and equity.”Dr. Nkengla’s deep expertise—spanning two decades in AI, Data, and Digital Transformation—positions her as a key player on this high-impact task force. As a trusted advisor to governments, academia, and industry, she has led large-scale AI initiatives that align technological advancements with human and societal needs. Her expertise will be crucial in guiding Illinois to foster innovation while building frameworks for safe and ethical AI use.With Illinois at the crossroads of technological leadership, the task force promises to be a game changer in establishing the state as a hub for AI talent and development.Stay tuned as Data Products continues to lead the charge in shaping AI that works for everyone.About Data ProductsData Products is a boutique AI and Data Strategy consulting firm that helps organizations unlock the power of Data and AI. From healthcare to financial services, Data Products specializes in aligning Data solutions with business goals for lasting impact.

