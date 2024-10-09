Saudi Arabia Manned Security Services Market to Reach US$ 2,076 Million by 2031 at a CAGR of 11.9% | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝑹𝒊𝒚𝒂𝒅𝒉, 𝑺𝒂𝒖𝒅𝒊 𝑨𝒓𝒂𝒃𝒊𝒂 – The 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 is set for substantial growth, with the market value projected to rise from 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕𝟓𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 in 2022 to an impressive 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐,𝟎𝟕𝟔 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 by 2031. This forecasted increase represents a robust compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟏.𝟗% over the forecast period.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐮𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬:
𝑬𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒄 𝑫𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒊𝒇𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑴𝒆𝒈𝒂 𝑷𝒓𝒐𝒋𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒔:
Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy away from oil dependence, is fueling the demand for security services. Major infrastructure and construction projects, including NEOM and The Red Sea Project, require extensive security, driving the need for professional security services.
𝑰𝒏𝒄𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆𝒅 𝑼𝒓𝒃𝒂𝒏𝒊𝒛𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑷𝒐𝒑𝒖𝒍𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝑮𝒓𝒐𝒘𝒕𝒉:
As urbanization accelerates, with a growing population migrating to cities, the demand for security services in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors continues to rise. The influx of people into urban areas increases the need for well-trained security personnel to ensure safety and order.
𝑯𝒆𝒊𝒈𝒉𝒕𝒆𝒏𝒆𝒅 𝑭𝒐𝒄𝒖𝒔 𝒐𝒏 𝑵𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍 𝑺𝒆𝒄𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑪𝒓𝒊𝒎𝒆 𝑷𝒓𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏:
As Saudi Arabia continues to strengthen its national security infrastructure, there is an increasing reliance on manned security services to maintain order and prevent criminal activities. The need for security in high-risk zones, public events, and corporate offices has risen, further boosting the market.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐲.
𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
Guarding Services dominate the market as the primary service provided by manned security firms.
Patrolling and Mobile Services are also gaining traction as security firms expand their offerings.
Event Security Services are witnessing increasing demand, particularly in line with Saudi Arabia’s growing role as a global hub for international events and tourism.
𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
𝑹𝒆𝒔𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒊𝒂𝒍 𝑺𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒐𝒓: Rising urbanization has amplified the need for residential security services.
𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒄𝒊𝒂𝒍 𝑺𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒐𝒓: Corporate offices, retail spaces, and financial institutions require robust manned security services to safeguard assets and personnel.
𝑰𝒏𝒅𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒊𝒂𝒍 𝑺𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒐𝒓: Factories, warehouses, and industrial parks rely on professional security to prevent theft, vandalism, and accidents.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
Several domestic and international players operate in the Saudi Arabia manned security services market, contributing to the sector’s growth. Leading companies are focusing on expanding their operations, improving service quality, and adopting advanced technologies such as surveillance systems and mobile applications to enhance their offerings. The presence of multinational corporations alongside local firms intensifies competition, leading to better service standards for customers.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Alfareeq Security Services
G4S
Securitas Saudi Arabia
Jond Security
Hawk Security
Arabian Security & Safety Services Co. Ltd.
Sharaf Din Security Services
ETH security solutions
Other Prominent Players
𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤
The Saudi Arabia manned security services market is poised for remarkable growth in the coming years. With an increasing focus on safety, national security, and safeguarding investments, the demand for well-trained, professional security personnel is expected to grow exponentially. The sector’s role in supporting the Kingdom’s ambitious plans for economic diversification and large-scale infrastructure projects will only amplify its importance in the future.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Manned security services refer to the employment of trained personnel who protect property, people, and assets from potential threats. These services include guarding, patrolling, event security, and more. In Saudi Arabia, the demand for such services is escalating due to increased urbanization, government initiatives, and the development of major projects.
