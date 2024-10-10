Global Dog Vaccines Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Dog Vaccines Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dog vaccines market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.43 billion in 2023 to $3.64 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to innovative vaccination protocols, zoonotic disease awareness, globalization and travel, educational campaigns, research and vaccine development, veterinary practice evolution.

The dog vaccines global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching to $4.76 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing pet adoption rates, health consciousness among pet owners, government regulations and mandates, rising humanization of pets, prevalence of canine diseases. Major trends in the forecast period include pet insurance and healthcare plans, availability and accessibility, customized vaccination protocols, changing disease patterns, development of novel vaccines.

The rise in the adoption of pet dogs is expected to propel the market going forward. A pet dog refers to a companion animal that is domesticated or tamed and lives within a home. A dog vaccine is an injection that is given to dogs in series starting at the puppy stage and continuing into adulthood. This vaccine stimulates the immune system which helps dogs to encounter microorganisms and not get sick or have less severe symptoms.

Key players in the dog vaccines market include Bayer AG, Vetoquinol S.A., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale, Heska Corporation, Merck & Co. Inc., Virbac Animal Health Pvt. Ltd., Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Zoetis Inc., CZ Vaccines, Indian Immunologicals Ltd., Sanofi S.A., CyMedica Orthopedics Inc., Creative Biolabs Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Bioveta A.S., Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Hester Biosciences Limited, High Speed Digieal Processor Architecture Pvt. Ltd., Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc, Idexx Laboratories Inc., Norbrook Inc., Biogenesis Bago SA, Vaxxinova India Private Limited, Bimeda Animal Health Ltd., Lohmann Animal Health GmbH, Biovac Ltd., Zenex Animal Health India Pvt. Ltd., Instituto Rosenbusch S A, Pfizer Inc.

Major companies operating in the market are focused on introducing innovative rabies vaccines, such as the three-dose rabies vaccine, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Innovative rabies vaccines encompass a range of advancements aimed at improving the effectiveness, accessibility, and administration of rabies immunization.

1) By Type: Attenuated Live Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, DNA Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines

2) By Route Of Administration: Subcutaneous, Intramuscular, Intranasal

3) By Application: Below 6 Months, Above 6 Months

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the dog vaccines market in 2023. The regions covered in the dog vaccines market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Dog vaccines refer to injections that are given to dogs in series starting at the puppy stage and continuing into adulthood. These vaccines are used to introduce tiny amounts of a virus particle to induce an immune response in the body. In this way, if the dog's body is exposed to this bacteria or virus, it can mount an immune response and prevent sickness.

