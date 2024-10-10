Empty Capsules Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

Empty Capsules Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The empty capsules market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.97 billion in 2023 to $3.25 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to changing consumer preferences, favorable economic conditions, impact of russia-ukraine war, industry entry barriers, geriatric population.

The empty capsules global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching to $4.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to market size growth, market consolidation, ethical concerns and stringent regulations, increasing demand for nutraceuticals, market dynamics. Major trends in the forecast period include product innovations, sustainable sourcing, use in vegetarian and vegan products, patient population and chronic disease treatments, regional dominance.

Growth Driver Of The Empty Capsules Market

An increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. Chronic disease often lasts for three months or longer and may worsen with time. The most prevalent chronic diseases are cancer, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and arthritis. Empty capsules are used to deliver a variety of drugs without changing their formulation, these capsules are designed to ensure proper drug delivery while not interfering with any drug formulation.

Key players in the market include ACG Group, CapsCanada Corporation, HealthCaps India Limited, Natural Capsules Ltd., Bright Pharma Caps Inc., Suheung Co. Ltd., Roxlor LLC, Lonza Group AG, Capsugel, Goerlich Pharma GmbH, Qualicaps Inc., Comed Chemicals Limited, Wuhan Carma Technology Co. Ltd., Nectar Lifesciences Ltd., Erawat Pharma Limited, Medi-Caps Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Snail Pharma Industry Co. Ltd., Sunil Healthcare Ltd., Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsule Co. Ltd., Aenova Group GmbH, Capsuline Inc., Farmacapsulas SA, Health Pharma, JC Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Lefan Capsule International Inc., Nipro Capsule Co. Ltd., Qingdao Yiqing Medicinal Capsules Co. Ltd., Shaoxing Kangke Capsule Co. Ltd., Sunloc Industrial Co. Ltd..

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the empty capsules market. Major companies operating in empty capsules are developing new products to strengthen their position in the market.

How Is The Global Empty Capsules Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Gelatin Capsules, Non-Gelatin Capsules

2) By Functionality: Immediate-release Capsules, Sustained-release Capsules, Delayed-release Capsules

3) By Application: Antibiotic and Antibacterial Drugs, Dietary Supplements, Antacid and Antiflatulent Preparations, Antianemic Preparations, Anti-inflammatory Drugs, Cardiovascular Therapy Drugs, Cough and Cold Drug Preparations, Other Therapeutic Applications

4) By End-User: Pharmaceutical Industry, Nutraceutical Industry, Cosmetic Industry, Research Laboratories

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Empty Capsules Market

North America was the largest region in the empty capsules market in 2023. The regions covered in the empty capsules global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Empty Capsules Market Definition

Empty capsules are a stable shell that encapsulates pharmaceuticals or medication combinations in an enclosed shell. The empty capsules can be used to store herbs, powders, and medications.

